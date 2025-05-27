Short Final: The ‘Model T of the Skies?’

In 1922, less than three years after the end of World War I, gyro instrument pioneer Lawrence Sperry and his wife, Winifred, landed Sperry’s self-designed Messenger single-engine sport biplane within walking distance of their hotel in Detroit to attend General Billy Mitchell’s wedding. According to the Sperry biography “Gyro!” fellow wedding guest Edsel Ford told him, “You ought to be able to sell this to the same type of people who bought our first cars.”

He invited Sperry to visit with him and his father, Henry Ford, for tea the next day. Edsel promised to put a sheet on the ground of the Ford estate, “showing you where to land.” Sperry described the elder Ford’s assessment of the tiny airplane. “Mr. Ford’s eye immediately went to the motor, and he began asking questions. I explained to him that the cylinders had a steel lining inside and blocks of bronze were cast in the head for the valve seats. He thought this was a very clever idea. He criticized the fact that the fins were machined, as he said he believed that sand blasting would do the trick, as well as be a better radiator.”

After a discussion over whether all-metal construction would be better than fabric covering in a mass-production scenario (Sperry agreed), Ford said he could produce the three-cylinder, air-cooled radial engines for $50 each, and that the entire aircraft should cost no more than one of his Model Ts.

“In stepping around the plane,” Sperry wrote, “I showed Mr. Ford how the machine could be made into a two-seater by taking the cover off the rear cockpit, which immediately could be used as the back of the rear seat by pushing it into place. That impressed him very favorably because of using the cover for two purposes.”