Arizona Police Helicopter Crashes During Shooting Response

Two occupants were killed while providing air support during an active shooter event.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Arizona Police Helicopter Crashes During Shooting Response
[Credit: State of Arizona]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Two Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) crew members died when their Ranger helicopter crashed Wednesday night near Flagstaff.
  • The helicopter was providing tactical air support for law enforcement agencies responding to an active shooting incident.
  • The crash killed the pilot and a trooper/paramedic, the only people on board, after officers had been involved in a shooting with a suspect.
  • The cause of the crash remains undetermined and is under investigation by the FAA and NTSB; the suspect was taken into custody.
Two Arizona Department of Public Safety crew members died Wednesday night when a Ranger helicopter crashed near Flagstaff while supporting law enforcement responding to an active shooting, authorities said.

The police helicopter was providing tactical air support to Flagstaff Police Department officers and other agencies when it went down, killing the pilot and a trooper/paramedic who were the only people on board. Police said officers had been involved in a shooting with a suspect prior to the crash.

The crash occurred west of downtown Flagstaff, and the cause has not been determined. Identities of those involved have not been released as of Thursday morning. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is leading the investigation into the shooting, while the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are participating in the investigation of the helicopter crash.

Area resident Amanda Brewer said she heard multiple gunshots before and after the police helicopter arrived overhead.

“You could hear the blades going,” Brewer told CBS News. “Then there was a very large crash; it shook the house. It was startling.”

Authorities said no additional injuries were reported and that the suspect was taken into custody following the incident.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

