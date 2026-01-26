Accidents/NTSB Aviation News

Bangor Airport Fatality Count Appears to Contradict FAA Report

Discrepancy emerges between FAA report and local authorities' account.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Bangor Airport Revises Fatality Count Following Challenger Crash
[Credit: FAA]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Bangor International Airport authorities updated that six people were on the crashed Bombardier Challenger 600, all presumed dead.
  • This official statement contradicts an earlier FAA report that listed seven passenger fatalities and one serious flight crew injury, a discrepancy neither agency has clarified.
  • The FAA and NTSB continue to investigate the crash, which occurred during a winter storm, and Bangor International Airport remains closed for at least another 24 hours.
See a mistake? Contact us.

[Editor’s Note: The following updates earlier reporting on Sunday’s Bombardier Challenger 600 crash at Bangor International Airport]

Authorities from Bangor International Airport released a new update Monday afternoon regarding Sunday night’s Bombardier Challenger 600 crash. The new statement said that six people were on the aircraft when the crash took place, all of whom are presumed dead. The statement appears to contradict an FAA report issued earlier Monday morning, which at time of publication still lists seven passenger fatalities and one serious flight crew injury.

The figures from the airport were released by Bangor Police Sgt. Jeremy Brock and mark the first time local officials have addressed casualty numbers since the crash. During a Monday morning press conference, airport director Jose Saavedra declined to release information regarding injuries or fatalities, instead noting the ongoing nature of the investigation and pending coordination with federal partners.

The airport’s Monday afternoon statement did not address the discrepancy between its accounting of passengers and fatalities and that found in the FAA’s Monday morning report.

A spokesperson from the Bangor Police Department declined to comment to AVweb on the discrepancy. An FAA spokesperson did not comment on the discrepancy, only noting that reports at this stage are preliminary and subject to change.

The FAA and NTSB continue to investigate the crash, which occurred during a winter storm that brought low visibility and snow to the Bangor area. The airport remains closed, and officials said it will stay that way for at least another 24 hours.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE