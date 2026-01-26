Bangor Airport Fatality Count Appears to Contradict FAA Report

[Editor’s Note: The following updates earlier reporting on Sunday’s Bombardier Challenger 600 crash at Bangor International Airport]

Authorities from Bangor International Airport released a new update Monday afternoon regarding Sunday night’s Bombardier Challenger 600 crash. The new statement said that six people were on the aircraft when the crash took place, all of whom are presumed dead. The statement appears to contradict an FAA report issued earlier Monday morning, which at time of publication still lists seven passenger fatalities and one serious flight crew injury.

The figures from the airport were released by Bangor Police Sgt. Jeremy Brock and mark the first time local officials have addressed casualty numbers since the crash. During a Monday morning press conference, airport director Jose Saavedra declined to release information regarding injuries or fatalities, instead noting the ongoing nature of the investigation and pending coordination with federal partners.

The airport’s Monday afternoon statement did not address the discrepancy between its accounting of passengers and fatalities and that found in the FAA’s Monday morning report.

A spokesperson from the Bangor Police Department declined to comment to AVweb on the discrepancy. An FAA spokesperson did not comment on the discrepancy, only noting that reports at this stage are preliminary and subject to change.

The FAA and NTSB continue to investigate the crash, which occurred during a winter storm that brought low visibility and snow to the Bangor area. The airport remains closed, and officials said it will stay that way for at least another 24 hours.