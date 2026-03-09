Fort Worth Police Helicopter Makes an Emergency Landing

A Fort Worth Police Department helicopter made an emergency landing Saturday night following a mechanical issue shortly after takeoff. According to the police department, the police helicopter, known as Air One, had departed from the heliport at Meacham International Airport at about 10:15 p.m. while responding to assist officers on a call.

Police said the helicopter had climbed to approximately 100 feet when the pilot reported a mechanical problem. The pilot attempted to return to the heliport but instead conducted an emergency landing on airport property, coming to rest short of the helipad, according to multiple local reports.

Images from the accident appear to show the department’s newest police helicopter, N911FW, a Bell 505 that was delivered just months ago, in December.

A pilot and a tactical flight officer were on board the aircraft; both were evaluated at the scene by the Fort Worth Fire Department for minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

No further details about the extent of damage to the helicopter were immediately available.