Fort Worth Police Helicopter Makes an Emergency Landing

The flight's pilot and tactical flight officer were transported to a hospital for evaluation.

[Credit: Fort Worth Police Department]
Key Takeaways:

  • A Fort Worth Police Department helicopter, identified as "Air One," made an emergency landing shortly after takeoff from Meacham International Airport due to a mechanical issue.
  • The incident involved what appears to be the department's newest helicopter, a Bell 505 (N911FW), which was delivered just months ago.
  • The pilot and a tactical flight officer on board sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital as a precaution.
A Fort Worth Police Department helicopter made an emergency landing Saturday night following a mechanical issue shortly after takeoff. According to the police department, the police helicopter, known as Air One, had departed from the heliport at Meacham International Airport at about 10:15 p.m. while responding to assist officers on a call.

Police said the helicopter had climbed to approximately 100 feet when the pilot reported a mechanical problem. The pilot attempted to return to the heliport but instead conducted an emergency landing on airport property, coming to rest short of the helipad, according to multiple local reports.

Images from the accident appear to show the department’s newest police helicopter, N911FW, a Bell 505 that was delivered just months ago, in December.

A pilot and a tactical flight officer were on board the aircraft; both were evaluated at the scene by the Fort Worth Fire Department for minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

No further details about the extent of damage to the helicopter were immediately available.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

