Accidents/NTSB

Lawmaker Calls on FAA To Permanently Ground MD-11

The request follows the fatal UPS accident in Louisville last November.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Lawmaker Calls For FAA To Permanently Ground MD-11
[Credit: Mason Brighton | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Rep. Morgan McGarvey has called on the FAA to permanently ground the McDonnell Douglas MD-11 aircraft following a fatal Nov. 2025 accident involving UPS Flight 2976 in Louisville, Kentucky.
  • The accident, which killed three crewmembers and 11 people on the ground, occurred when the aircraft’s left engine and pylon separated shortly after takeoff.
  • McGarvey cited the MD-11's "long-documented history of mechanical problems" and an "unacceptable level of danger" as reasons for an emergency airworthiness directive.
  • An NTSB investigative update identified fatigue cracking in the left pylon aft mount spherical bearing as the cause of the fracture, leading to a scheduled investigative hearing in May.
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Rep. Morgan McGarvey, D-Ky., called on the FAA last week to permanently ground the McDonnell Douglas MD-11 following the Nov. 4, 2025, accident involving UPS Flight 2976 in Louisville, Kentucky.

In an April 24 letter to FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford, McGarvey urged the agency to issue an emergency airworthiness directive removing the remaining MD-11s from service. The accident occurred shortly after takeoff from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport and killed three crewmembers and 11 people on the ground. The agency has said the aircraft’s left engine and pylon separated from the wing shortly after rotation.

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“Families have lost loved ones, communities have suffered overwhelming sadness, and the nation has witnessed yet another catastrophic disaster involving an aircraft with a long-documented history of mechanical problems,” McGarvey wrote in the letter. “We have a collective responsibility to ensure that no additional lives are put at risk by an aircraft whose design and operational history have repeatedly demonstrated an unacceptable level of danger.”

The NTSB released a January investigative update to its investigation into the MD-11 accident, saying the left pylon aft mount spherical bearing fractured after fatigue cracking developed around a design groove. According to the NTSB, about 75% of the fracture surface showed fatigue damage, with the remainder consistent with overstress failure.

The agency has scheduled a two-day investigative hearing on the accident for May 19-20 at its headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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