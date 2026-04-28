Lawmaker Calls on FAA To Permanently Ground MD-11

Rep. Morgan McGarvey, D-Ky., called on the FAA last week to permanently ground the McDonnell Douglas MD-11 following the Nov. 4, 2025, accident involving UPS Flight 2976 in Louisville, Kentucky.

In an April 24 letter to FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford, McGarvey urged the agency to issue an emergency airworthiness directive removing the remaining MD-11s from service. The accident occurred shortly after takeoff from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport and killed three crewmembers and 11 people on the ground. The agency has said the aircraft’s left engine and pylon separated from the wing shortly after rotation.

“Families have lost loved ones, communities have suffered overwhelming sadness, and the nation has witnessed yet another catastrophic disaster involving an aircraft with a long-documented history of mechanical problems,” McGarvey wrote in the letter. “We have a collective responsibility to ensure that no additional lives are put at risk by an aircraft whose design and operational history have repeatedly demonstrated an unacceptable level of danger.”

The NTSB released a January investigative update to its investigation into the MD-11 accident, saying the left pylon aft mount spherical bearing fractured after fatigue cracking developed around a design groove. According to the NTSB, about 75% of the fracture surface showed fatigue damage, with the remainder consistent with overstress failure.

The agency has scheduled a two-day investigative hearing on the accident for May 19-20 at its headquarters in Washington, D.C.