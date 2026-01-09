Accidents/NTSB Flight Safety

Louisiana Pilot Killed in Texas Bonanza Crash

FAA, NTSB investigating single-engine accident in Southeast Texas.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Louisiana Pilot Killed in Texas Bonanza Crash
[Credit: FAA]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • A 71-year-old Louisiana pilot, Carl Krielow, was killed when his Beechcraft A36 Bonanza crashed in marshland near Sabine Pass, Texas.
  • The plane, en route from Jennings, Louisiana, to Galveston, Texas, experienced a rapid increase in speed and drop in altitude prior to the crash.
  • Multiple agencies were involved in the difficult search and recovery operation due to the marsh terrain, and the NTSB is investigating the incident.
See a mistake? Contact us.

A 71-year-old Louisiana pilot was killed after a Beechcraft A36 Bonanza crashed Thursday afternoon in marshland north of Sea Rim State Park near Sabine Pass, Texas.

Authorities identified the pilot as Carl Krielow of Louisiana. His body was recovered Friday morning near Knight Lake, just north of State Highway 87, Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. said.

Krielow was flying a Bonanza based in Jennings, Louisiana. According to ADS-B data, the aircraft departed Jennings at 1:52 p.m. CST bound for Galveston Scholes International Airport and crashed at around 3:00 p.m. after crossing from Louisiana into Texas. Tracking data showed the airplane maintaining about 6,000 feet before a rapid increase in speed and drop in altitude between Salt Lake and Knight Lake.

Search and recovery operations involved the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife, the Port Arthur Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard. Chief Donta Miller of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the search for the crash was complicated by rough marsh terrain, with the Coast Guard ultimately locating the wreckage and providing coordinates to responders.

The NTSB said Friday that it is investing the crash.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE