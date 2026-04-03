Accidents/NTSB Flight Safety

Michael Graham Named NTSB Vice Chairman

The certified transport pilot and NTSB board member will co-head the agency for a three-year term.

Caleb Revill
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
NTSB: DCA Midair Collision Was Preventable
[Credit: NTSB]
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Key Takeaways:

  • President Donald Trump has designated Michael Graham as the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Vice Chairman for a three-year term.
  • Graham brings extensive experience in aviation and safety management, previously serving as director of flight operations safety at Textron Aviation.
  • Since joining the NTSB in January 2020, he has been involved in high-profile accident investigations and advocates for connected vehicle technology, reducing distracted driving, and expanding safety management systems.
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President Donald Trump has designated Michael Graham to serve as the vice chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) for a three-year term.

The NTSB stated in a news release Friday that Graham brings an extensive background in aviation and safety management to the leadership role.

Prior to joining the board as its 45th member in January 2020, he served as the director of flight operations safety, security, and standardization at Wichita, Kansas-based aviation firm Textron Aviation.

“I look forward to continuing to serve in this new role and fulfilling the NTSB’s mission of improving safety across all modes of transportation,” Vice Chairman Graham said in a statement thanking the president, his fellow board members and NTSB staff.

Prior to joining the board as its 45th member in January 2020, Michael Graham served as the director of flight operations safety, security, and standardization at Wichita, Kansas-based aviation firm Textron Aviation. (Credit: NTSB)

Leading transportation safety

During his tenure, Graham has been the on-scene board member for several high-profile accident investigations, including the February 2023 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and the May 2025 incident involving a Mexican naval vessel striking the Brooklyn Bridge.

Beyond accident investigation, Graham has been a vocal advocate for advancing connected vehicle technology, reducing distracted driving and expanding the adoption of safety management systems (SMS) across all transportation modes.

A certified airline transport pilot with more than 10,000 flight hours, Graham formerly chaired the Air Charter Safety Foundation.

Caleb Revill

Caleb Revill is a journalist, writer and lifelong learner working as a Junior Writer for Firecrown. When he isn't tackling breaking news, Caleb is on the lookout for fascinating feature stories.

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