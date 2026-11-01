Nine Killed in Florida Learjet Accident

Nine people were killed Sunday when a Learjet 60 went down in a residential neighborhood in Palm Beach County, Florida, according to federal officials. The aircraft was traveling from Austin, Texas, to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas when the accident occurred around 12:50 p.m. local time on Nov. 1. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that all nine people aboard were killed.

The privately operated Learjet departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport earlier that morning. According to ADS-B data, the jet climbed to 41,000 feet before beginning a descent near Naples, Florida, to approximately 35,000 feet. Shortly before the accident, the aircraft briefly climbed before entering a steep descending right turn. ADS-B recorded a maximum descent rate exceeding 32,000 feet per minute before tracking information was lost.

Icing and Turbulence Reported

“We have light, clear ice that is manageable and moderate turbulence,” a pilot told Miami Air Route Traffic Control Center, according to air traffic control audio captured by LiveATC.net.

BREAKING UPDATE | A jet plummeted onto a busy Greenacres roadway Sunday afternoon, triggering a fiery explosion that sent a boom echoing for miles and prompted a massive emergency response. Read more: https://t.co/bwjIAmATF9 https://t.co/J1WNuqrdWe — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) November 1, 2026

The crew subsequently reported precipitation, requested a climb and declared an emergency. In a later transmission, the pilot reported an overspeed condition and a descent rate reaching 20,000 feet per minute.

Thunderstorms were present across South Florida at the time of the accident. A nearby National Weather Service weather observation recorded thunderstorms in the vicinity, three miles of visibility and winds gusting to 19 knots approximately 15 minutes before the accident. The Learjet appears to have passed through a stronger thunderstorm cell several minutes before its rapid descent began.

Investigation Underway

The accident left a large crater and scattered wreckage near homes and a roadway. Emergency crews responded to fires and secured the surrounding area. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether anyone on the ground was injured.

The NTSB will lead the investigation, assisted by the FAA. Investigators have not determined what caused the Learjet’s rapid descent or whether weather conditions contributed to the accident.