NTSB Launches Investigation Into Close Call Involving Southwest Flight

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is sending a team to investigate a loss of separation event that occurred on October 29 between a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 and a Eurocopter helicopter, the agency announced on Friday.

The close call took place near Cleveland Hopkins International (CLE) Airport in Ohio as Southwest Flight 1333 was making its final approach on a flight from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), according to news reports.

The helicopter in question was an Airbus H145 belonging to a medical services company that was en route to pick up a patient in Cleveland at the time of the near miss.

As a result, the Southwest flight had to abort their initial landing, but was able to land a short time after.

Data from Flightradar24 shows both aircraft at the same altitude as the medical transport helicopter passing in front of the Southwest flight, with just 0.56 miles of lateral distance separating the two.

The NTSB is investigating a loss of separation incident near Cleveland (CLE) on Wednesday. A Southwest 737 received a TCAS RA as a medical helicopter passed in front at the same altitude. Granular ADS-B data shows ~0.56 miles of lateral separation. https://t.co/WH8XLlTyZK pic.twitter.com/Q26G8Ti2Fd — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) November 1, 2025

In a statement on Sunday, Southwest praised its crew and said it would fully support the NTSB investigation.

“[Southwest] appreciates the professionalism of our crew in responding to the situation. We are engaged with the National Transportation Safety Board and will support the investigation.” the airline said.