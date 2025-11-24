NTSB Preliminary Report On United Windshield Strike

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary report on the Oct. 16 windshield strike incident involving United Airlines flight 1093 over Moab, Utah. The Boeing 737-8 was forced to divert to Salt Lake City after an object hit the first officer’s forward windshield during cruise at 36,000 feet. Glass entered the cockpit during the impact and left the captain with minor injuries, although aircraft pressurization remained stable for the duration of the flight. The captain later resumed flying duties for the descent and landing, which occurred uneventfully, and no other occupants reported injuries.

The report said the captain saw an object on the horizon moments before the strike. Flight data showed the 737 tracking southwest with a groundspeed of 395 knots at 36,002 feet at the time of impact. The NTSB also confirmed that a WindBorne Systems Global Sounding Balloon (GSB) passed through the same area at nearly the same altitude and stopped transmitting shortly following the event. Its last reported altitude was 35,936 feet, along a track nearly reciprocal to the airplane’s. The GSB was launched from the ground in Spokane, Wash., on October 15.

The balloon’s manufacturer, Windborne, told investigators that the GSB is designed using no large metal components or “high-stiffness” structural parts in order to minimize any damage in the event of a collision.

Investigators sent the damaged windshield to the NTSB Materials Laboratory for examination and are still reviewing data from the flight data and cockpit voice recorders. Specialists in materials engineering, meteorology, aircraft performance, operations and air traffic control joined the investigation, along with technical representatives from the FAA, WindBorne, Boeing and United.