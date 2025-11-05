Accidents/NTSB Aviation News

NTSB Begins Investigation Into Fatal UPS MD-11 Crash

Agency confirms engine separation during takeoff and recovery of flight recorders as NTSB investigation into MD-11 crash begins.

Matt Ryan
NTSB begins MD-11 crash investigation
[Credit: NTSB via YouTube]
Key Takeaways:

  • UPS Flight 2976, an MD-11 freighter, crashed shortly after takeoff from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, killing all three crew members on board.
  • Initial findings indicate the aircraft's left engine detached from the wing during the takeoff roll, leading to a post-impact fire.
  • The NTSB has opened an investigation, recovering both the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder, and has specialized teams on site to determine the cause and prevent future incidents.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has opened an investigation into Monday evening’s crash of UPS Flight 2976, a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 freighter that went down shortly after takeoff from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. The aircraft, bound for Honolulu, Hawaii, crashed around 5:15 p.m., killing all three crew members on board, according to NTSB Member Todd Inman during a press briefing

Inman, a Kentucky native, expressed condolences to the victims’ families and the local community, calling it “a tough day for Louisville” during a press briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Initial findings indicate that the aircraft’s left engine detached from the wing during the takeoff roll, leading to a post-impact fire that spread nearly half a mile from the runway. 

“We have viewed airport CCTV security coverage which shows the left engine detaching from the wing during the takeoff roll,” Inman said. 

The aircraft lifted off briefly before striking structures beyond the airport perimeter. Inman confirmed that investigators have recovered both the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder, manufactured by L3Harris, and expect usable data once they reach NTSB laboratories in Washington, D.C.

According to Inman, about 28 investigators are on site, supported by additional personnel from NTSB headquarters. The agency has organized specialized teams to examine aircraft systems, powerplants, structures, operations, and maintenance records. 

Representatives from Boeing, UPS, and relevant unions are expected to join as official parties to the investigation. Inman emphasized that the NTSB will not speculate on causes until the evidence is analyzed, adding that the agency’s mission “is not only to understand what happened, but why it happened, and recommend changes to prevent it from happening again.”

Further Wednesday updates regarding the accident can be found here

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

