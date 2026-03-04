Accidents/NTSB

PA-28 Crashes Into Phoenix Neighborhood

Instructor, student and homeowner hospitalized after PA-28 goes down near Deer Valley Airport.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
[Credit: FAA]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • A Piper PA-28 training plane crashed into a residential neighborhood in north Phoenix, injuring a flight instructor, a student pilot, and a homeowner.
  • The aircraft struck two houses, with the main wreckage landing in a backyard and parts on a roof.
  • All three individuals were transported to the hospital in stable condition with minor injuries, which fire officials described as a "miracle" given the circumstances.
A Piper PA-28 crashed into a residential neighborhood in north Phoenix Wednesday morning, injuring a flight instructor, a student pilot and a homeowner. According to the FAA, the aircraft went down shortly before 7:30 a.m. while flying toward Deer Valley Airport. The aircraft, which was on a training flight, struck a home before coming to rest in the backyard of another residence near Cave Creek Road and Deer Valley Drive.

Phoenix Fire Department officials said the flight instructor and student onboard the aircraft were transported to a hospital in stable condition with minor cuts and burn injuries. A resident of one of the homes was also taken to a hospital as a precaution.

“It hit two houses. Fortunately, everyone was okay,” Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller told local news. “Situations like this when you do have multiple residences involved and you have houses with people coming and going, it is a miracle that no one was injured.”

Fire officials told local FOX 10 that the aircraft took off from Deer Valley Airport and attempted to return before the crash. Aerial video from local news outlets showed portions of the aircraft on the roof of one house while the main wreckage came to rest in a nearby backyard.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

