Pair of Delta Jets Collide on LaGuardia Taxiway

Two Delta Air Lines regional passenger jets collided at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York, on Wednesday evening.

The FAA confirmed it was probing the incident involving two Bombardier CRJ-900s operated by Delta subsidiary Endeavor Air.

“Endeavor Air Flight 5047, a CRJ-900, was taxiing inbound to its gate at LaGuardia Airport in New York when it struck Endeavor Air Flight 5155, also a CRJ-900,” the FAA stated. “Air traffic control instructed flight 5155 to hold short and yield to the other aircraft.”

The NTSB is investigating the collision of two airplanes on the ground at New York’s LaGuardia Airport Wednesday night. An Endeavor Air CRJ-900, operating as Delta Air Lines flight 5047, and a second Endeavor Air CRJ-900, operating as Delta flight 5155, collided at the… — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) October 2, 2025

Delta told Associated Press that Endeavor Air Flight 5155 was carrying 32 preparing for takeoff to Roanoke, and Flight 5047 had arrived from Charlotte, North Carolina, with 61 people aboard.

Airport authorities reported that one flight attendant was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.