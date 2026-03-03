Two Rescued After Cessna Ditches in Hudson River

A Cessna 172 was substantially damaged Monday evening after ditching in the Hudson River off Newburgh, New York, during an apparent approach to New York Stewart International Airport. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the single-engine aircraft was carrying a pilot and one passenger when it went down at about 8 p.m. Both occupants were able to exit the aircraft and swim to shore, where they were evaluated and later transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Another miracle on the Hudson.



Thank God both the pilot and passenger of a single engine plane that performed an ice landing near Newburgh have been located with only minor injuries.



Grateful to our first responders for their quick actions. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) March 3, 2026

The aircraft, a 1978 Cessna 172N, which appears to be owned by a flight school, departed Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma and was en route to Stewart International. The aircraft attempted an emergency landing in the Hudson River near the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge.

In a statement, the Middle Hope Fire Department said, “The occupants were able to safely extricate themselves and swim to shore. The passengers were evaluated by Town of Newburgh Emergency Medical Services on scene before being transported to the hospital.”

Weather observations from Stewart around the time of the incident reported clear skies, 7 miles visibility and a temperature of 27 degrees Fahrenheit.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul referenced the 2009 Hudson River airliner ditching in a social media post, writing, “Thank God both the pilot and passenger of a single-engine plane that performed an ice landing near Newburgh have been located with only minor injuries. Grateful to our first responders for their quick actions.”