What Equipment to Purchase When Buying an Airplane

After completing the lengthy process of finding the right aircraft, reviewing logs, and finishing the paperwork, the keys are finally in your hand. This is often when a new owner realizes the plane may not have all the essential equipment that was standard in a rental, such as a fuel tester or a pitot tube cover. Equipping a new aircraft with the right tools and accessories is a critical next step.

Essential Personal Flying Gear

While experienced pilots likely have personal gear, purchasing an aircraft is an ideal time to assess and upgrade existing equipment.

Headsets

Bose A30 Aviation Headset [Courtesy: Sporty’s]

New owners should consider having extra headsets available for passengers. Keeping at least one spare headset in the aircraft also serves as a reliable backup in case the primary unit fails.

Two great picks:

Survival Kit

Flight Gear Survival Multitool Kit [Courtesy: Sporty’s]

A basic survival kit is a top priority. In an emergency, having tools for shelter, water purification, and medical aid is crucial. A kit can be assembled from scratch or bought prepackaged. The minimum contents should include a waterproof container, multitool, ferro rod, emergency blanket, a portable water filter, and a basic first-aid kit.

Two great picks:

Flashlight or Headlamp

Spot 400 Headlamp [Courtesy: REI]

A flashlight or headlamp should be a standard item in any flight bag, particularly one with a red light setting to preserve night vision. It is invaluable for night preflights or for inspecting dark areas like the engine cowling.

Two great picks:

Hand-held Radio

A hand-held radio is an inexpensive and versatile backup for onboard communication failures. It can also be used on the ground to monitor traffic before engine start, serving both normal and emergency operations.

Two great picks:

Aircraft Safety Equipment

Equipping the aircraft itself with key safety items is a primary responsibility of ownership.

Fire Extinguisher

While not a Part 91 requirement, keeping a small, accessible fire extinguisher on board is highly recommended. In the event of an engine fire, it could be the only means to minimize damage. The extinguisher must be securely mounted where the pilot can reach it, such as behind the pilot’s seat or between the front seats, to prevent it from becoming a hazard.

Carbon Monoxide Detector

Carbon monoxide exposure in flight is a serious danger. Monitoring CO levels should be a standard procedure, whether using a simple detector card on the instrument panel or a more sophisticated electronic device.

Two great picks:

Pitot Tube Cover

A pitot tube cover is essential whether the aircraft is hangared or tied down on the ramp. Protecting the pitot tube from dirt, debris, and pests prevents blockages that can lead to erroneous airspeed, altitude, and vertical speed indications.

Wheel Chocks

To keep an aircraft from rolling when parked, wheel chocks should be placed around the tires. A single set for the nosewheel is often sufficient, especially when used with the parking brake.

Two great picks:

Tie-down Ropes

Even for hangared aircraft, a set of tie-down ropes or straps is useful for travel. Not all airports provide tie-downs for transient aircraft, and securing the plane when parked is a fundamental safety practice.

Avionics and Navigation Gear

Portable devices can significantly enhance situational awareness and navigation capabilities without requiring a full panel overhaul. These tools should be used to supplement, not replace, certified, hard-installed avionics for instrument procedures or as a sole means of navigation.

Portable GPS units and ADS-B

A portable GPS is a valuable backup, even for aircraft with a hardwired unit. It provides an alternative means of navigation during a panel or GPS failure. A portable ADS-B receiver, when paired with a tablet, offers in-flight traffic and weather information. If the aircraft lacks an ADS-B receiver, a portable unit is a relatively low-cost and important addition.

Two great picks:

iPad or Tablet

Tablets running electronic flight bag (EFB) applications like ForeFlight or Garmin Pilot have become common in general aviation. These apps allow pilots to plan, file, and monitor flights and can digitally store checklists, charts, and aircraft operating handbooks.

Three great picks:

Maintenance and Ground Operations Equipment

Proper equipment for ground handling and maintenance is key to efficient and safe aircraft ownership.

Tools and Maintenance

Pilots with at least a private pilot certificate are permitted to perform certain preventative maintenance tasks, such as changing oil or replacing light bulbs. Having a basic tool kit with screwdrivers, wrenches, and pliers allows owners to handle these minor items, save money, and become more familiar with their aircraft’s systems. A tire pressure gauge and a supply of engine oil are also useful for routine operations.

Two great picks:

Ground Handling

Frequently used preflight items include a fuel tester, windscreen cleaner, nitrile gloves, and cleaning rags. For pilots in colder climates, an engine preheater facilitates easier starts. For hangared aircraft, organizational items like shelving and cleaning supplies are beneficial. A canopy cover is also a wise investment to protect the aircraft’s exterior and shield the interior from sun damage when parked outside, especially when traveling.

Three great picks:

Budgeting and Prioritization

When outfitting a new airplane, it is important to set a budget and differentiate between needs and wants. Safety items should always be the top priority. Start with essentials like a fire extinguisher, CO detector, and a pitot tube cover. From there, address necessary upgrades to existing gear before purchasing new accessories. The full list of equipment does not need to be acquired all at once; as long as the aircraft is equipped for safe daily operations, other items can be added over time.

FAQ

What is the most important equipment to buy after purchasing an airplane?

The most crucial items are those that enhance safety and operational functionality from day one. This includes personal flying gear like headsets and survival kits, as well as essential aircraft safety equipment such as a fire extinguisher and a carbon monoxide detector.

What kind of personal flying gear is recommended?

Start by acquiring extra headsets for passengers, a basic survival kit, a flashlight or headlamp for pre-flight inspections, and a handheld radio for backup communication.

Are there any specific avionics or navigation tools I should consider?

Enhance your situational awareness with portable avionics like a portable GPS, an ADS-B receiver, and a tablet with an electronic flight bag app. These tools help with navigation and give you a better understanding of your surroundings in the air.

What equipment is needed for ground operations and maintenance?

For ground operations, make sure you have wheel chocks and tie-down ropes. For maintenance, a basic tool kit for preventative tasks, a fuel tester, a tire pressure gauge, and an aircraft cover are recommended.

How should I budget for all this equipment?

New owners should set a budget and prioritize safety essentials over “nice-to-have” items. You can acquire additional equipment over time as you become more familiar with your aircraft and your flying needs.

