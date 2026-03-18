FAA Ends ‘See and Avoid’ In Mixed Helicopter Traffic Areas

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is suspending the use of visual separation between helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft in some of the nation’s busiest airspace, requiring controllers to instead use radar to maintain standard separation, the agency announced Wednesday.

The change applies to Class B and Class C airspace as well as Terminal Radar Service Areas, where helicopter traffic frequently crosses arrival and departure paths near major airports.

Under the new general notice (GENOT), controllers will no longer rely on pilots to “see and avoid” other aircraft in these environments. Instead, they will actively manage traffic using defined lateral or vertical separation standards.

Federal officials said the move follows a year-long safety review that identified an overreliance on visual separation in high-traffic areas—particularly where helicopter and airline operations intersect.

“Today, we are proactively mitigating risks before they affect the traveling public,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford, noting that recent analysis found the practice contributed to close calls between helicopters and airplanes.

The agency cited a near-conflict between an American Airlines flight and a police helicopter in San Antonio, and a similar event involving a Beechcraft 99 and a helicopter near Hollywood Burbank Airport. In both cases, the aircraft were on converging paths before last-minute evasive maneuvers.

The policy shift comes in the wake of the 2025 midair collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, which prompted a broader review of mixed helicopter and fixed-wing operations across the National Airspace System.

Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said the agency is continuing to implement reforms following that accident, including the use of data analysis tools to identify risk areas nationwide.

The agency has already implemented similar restrictions in the Washington, D.C., area over the past year, including limits on helicopter routes and expanded use of ADS-B requirements. The new directive effectively extends those safety measures nationwide.