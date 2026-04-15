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Upside Down in a Gamebird: Experiencing Thrust Flight’s Aerobatics

Program adds aerobatic training to CFI course.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Ryan Ewing
Upside Down in a Gamebird: Experiencing Thrust Flight's Aerobatics
[Credit: AVweb via YouTube]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Thrust Flight has introduced a new aerobatic training program at its Addison, Texas location.
  • Integrated into their CFI course, the program covers spin training, unusual attitude recovery, and basic to intermediate aerobatic maneuvers.
  • The program's goal is to equip CFI candidates with advanced piloting skills beyond standard trainers, with plans to form an aerobatic team from top performers.
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AVweb recently visited Thrust Flight’s Addison, Texas, location, where CEO Patrick Arnzen discussed the school’s new aerobatic training program before taking AVweb’s Matt Ryan up in a GameBird GB1 for a demonstration flight. The program is being incorporated into Thrust’s CFI course and includes include spin training, unusual attitude recovery, and basic and intermediate aerobatic maneuvers. Arnzen said Thrust Flight also plans to form an aerobatic team from top performing pilots who complete the training. He told AVweb the goal is to give CFI candidates experience beyond the handling typically encountered in standard trainers.

“There’s nothing that makes a better pilot than putting upside down in an airplane and doing all sorts of unusual attitude recovery,” he said.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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