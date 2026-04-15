Upside Down in a Gamebird: Experiencing Thrust Flight’s Aerobatics

AVweb recently visited Thrust Flight’s Addison, Texas, location, where CEO Patrick Arnzen discussed the school’s new aerobatic training program before taking AVweb’s Matt Ryan up in a GameBird GB1 for a demonstration flight. The program is being incorporated into Thrust’s CFI course and includes include spin training, unusual attitude recovery, and basic and intermediate aerobatic maneuvers. Arnzen said Thrust Flight also plans to form an aerobatic team from top performing pilots who complete the training. He told AVweb the goal is to give CFI candidates experience beyond the handling typically encountered in standard trainers.

“There’s nothing that makes a better pilot than putting upside down in an airplane and doing all sorts of unusual attitude recovery,” he said.