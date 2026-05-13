FAA Completes First Phase Of NOTAM System Overhaul

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says it has completed the first phase of a major modernization effort for the nation’s NOTAM system, replacing part of the aging infrastructure that famously failed during the nationwide ground stop in 2023.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced Tuesday that the agency has transitioned the first portion of the system to a new cloud-based NOTAM Management Service (NMS), a move officials say is intended to improve reliability, reduce outages, and modernize the delivery of critical flight information to pilots and dispatchers.

The modernization effort stems from the January 2023 NOTAM failure, when a corrupted database file in the legacy system forced the FAA to issue the first nationwide ground stop since 2001. The agency had previously estimated a full transition would take until 2027, but officials now say the first operational phase was completed more than a year ahead of schedule.

According to the FAA, the initial phase included retiring the legacy U.S. NOTAM System and shifting users to the new platform in April. A second phase planned for later this year will decommission the remaining Federal NOTAM Service infrastructure, making the NMS the primary backbone for domestic NOTAM distribution.

“Our transition to this state-of-the-art NOTAM system strengthens safety and reliability across the National Airspace System,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “We are focused on building a modern aviation system for the future – one that is resilient, efficient, and capable of meeting the demands of the world’s busiest airspace.”

The agency has not yet released details on additional interface changes or potential future improvements to NOTAM formatting and filtering capabilities.