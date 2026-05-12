Aviation News

FedEx Resumes MD-11 Operations

FAA-approved protocol includes required maintenance and inspections before the aircraft can fly.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FedEx Resumes MD-11 Operations
[Credit: A. Viduetsky | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • FedEx has begun returning its MD-11 cargo aircraft to service after the FAA lifted a grounding order imposed following a fatal UPS MD-11 accident in November.
  • The FAA approved the MD-11's return to service after Boeing developed a protocol requiring airlines to replace a specific structural component on the aircraft.
  • While a lawmaker called for permanent grounding and UPS has retired its MD-11 fleet, FedEx plans to continue operating the type until 2032, with the grounding potentially costing them up to $175 million.
See a mistake? Contact us.

FedEx has begun returning its McDonnell Douglas MD-11 cargo aircraft to service after the FAA lifted a grounding order put in place following the Nov. 4 UPS Flight 2976 accident in Louisville, Kentucky. FedEx operated two MD-11 commercial flights Sunday, one from Memphis to Los Angeles and another from Memphis to Miami, after completing required work on the aircraft. The company previously said the grounding could cost up to $175 million.

“After extensive review, the FAA approved Boeing’s protocol for safely returning MD-11 airplanes to service,” the FAA said in a statement provided to FreightWaves. “Airlines must replace a structural component before they can fly the aircraft.”

Rep. Morgan McGarvey, D-Ky., called on the FAA to permanently ground the MD-11 late last month, citing the Louisville accident and the aircraft’s service history in an April 24 letter to FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford.

FedEx said it worked with Boeing and the FAA to validate that required inspections and maintenance actions were completed on the aircraft being returned to service. FedEx also told employees the fleet would be brought back gradually as aircraft move through maintenance and pilots complete refresher training.

The grounding followed the UPS MD-11F accident shortly after takeoff from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Three crewmembers aboard the aircraft and 11 people on the ground were killed, while 23 others on the ground were injured. In a January update, the agency said fatigue cracking was found in the left pylon aft mount spherical bearing, part of the structure connecting the engine pylon to the wing.

The NTSB has scheduled a two-day investigative hearing on the accident for May 19-20 in Washington. UPS has since retired its MD-11 fleet, while FedEx has said it plans to continue operating the type until 2032.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.