The FAA now requires U.S. airlines to certify that pilot hiring is merit-based through a new operations specification (OpSpec A134), with potential investigations for carriers that don’t comply.
Poll: FAA Merit-Based Hiring Requirement
New FAA rule requires airlines to certify merit-based pilot hiring—how will it shape recruitment, safety, and the pipeline?
Key Takeaways:
- The FAA now requires U.S. airlines to certify that pilot hiring is merit-based.
- This new mandate is enforced through a new operations specification, OpSpec A134, with non-compliant carriers facing potential investigations.
See a mistake? Contact us.
The FAA now requires U.S. airlines to certify that pilot hiring is merit-based through a new operations specification (OpSpec A134), with potential investigations for carriers that don’t comply.
Continue discussion - Visit the forum
Replies: 1
The airlines already have strict, uniform standards for who can sit in the cockpit; no one is slipping through without the licenses and checkrides.
This policy doesn’t raise the bar ,it handcuffs any effort to challenge bias, then calls that “merit,” all but guaranteeing the same faces keep getting picked while pretending it’s only about safety