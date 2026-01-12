The FAA has published its unleaded transition plan draft that would have GA mostly switched to operating on unleaded fuels by 2030. What are your biggest questions about that plan?
Poll: FAA Unleaded Avgas Transition Plan
What are your thoughts on the FAA's newly released avgas transition plan draft?
Key Takeaways:
- The FAA has released a draft plan for General Aviation (GA) to largely transition to operating on unleaded fuels.
- The proposed timeline for this transition aims for most GA aircraft to be using unleaded fuels by 2030, and the FAA is soliciting questions about the plan.
I think the whole thing is Daft. It doesn’t pass the common sense smell test that with so little 100 LL Avfuel being burnt per year compared to the billions of gallons of leaded fuel burnt for nearly a century that this minuscule amount will amount to any health improvement or deterioration. Of course in the fairy land of utopia it would work very well.
With all that said, I believe in checking all the boxes except the last two. I am of the firm opinion of loose nuts in the power of authority causing catastrophic events.
As PS has anyone noticed that Global warming/Climate change has taken a back seat to AI electricity generation thru whatever means possible to include Coal, Nuclear, and fossil fuels?
It’s complex and extensive but lacks a specific timeline due to a multitude of variables. The sections on airport grants to incentivize early adopters is hard to understand and requires detailed knowledge of the grant processes which most readers don’t have. I don’t think we’ll make 2030, which is only 4 years away. Fuel testing alone will probably take that long. By then we’ll have another administration in place with different priorities. There needs to be federal legislation that establishes cutoff dates for testing to incentive the different parties involved. Financial incentives should be tied to meeting testing milestones. If they miss them, too bad - no money. The same for fuel distribution and availability at FBOs.
Of course if this transition is going to be based on the ETBE containing fuel (LB) then this is never ever going to be a global ‘drop in replacement fuel’, and the plan is relatively pointless because the manufacture and/or importation of fuels containing ETBE is prohibited into the country with the world’s second largest fleet of GA aircraft due to Australia’s laws. Our country is hugely reliant on the Great Artesian Basin (GROUND WATER). I’ve been heavily across issues related to ETBE/ MTBE and the Australian situation for many years. Here’s your ‘quick search results’ … " the supply of petrol containing ETBE (ethyl tertiary butyl ether) as an additive is prohibited in Australia.
Australian regulations, such as the Environment Protection (Motor Vehicle Fuel Quality) Policy 2002 in South Australia and national fuel quality standards, ban or severely limit the use of ethers like ETBE, MTBE (methyl tertiary butyl ether), and TAME (tertiary amyl methyl ether) due to environmental concerns, specifically the risk of groundwater contamination from leaking storage tanks.
So sorry guys, you’ve got a BLOODY LONG WAY TO GO before you’re even close to approving a global ‘drop-in replacement’. Should have done your homework first, before wasting tens of millions of dollars.
Regardless of whether you believe there is an environmental problem with leaded avgas, the single Western company that makes the TEL used in avgas is not going to make it forever. Because the market for TEL is so small and the health/environmental risks are so great, no one is going to step in to fill that tiny market niche. Like it or not, 100LL is going the way of the dodo, and thus alternative fuel for the GA fleet is required.
GA piston air-cooled engines have never been known to be all that durable or dependable for a multitude of reasons. Many are operating fine with autogas. I’ve seen no data that it has caused any new operating issues or at the other end, fatalities. It seems the lower end GA aircraft owners are paying the price for a very small group of owners. I would suggest the FAA allow engines under 300 HP to run on non-oxygenated autogas. Let the operators decide.
When I started flying, 100LL was the “new thing.” 80 (with a maximum, but no minimum Pb content), 100/130 with lots a lead, and the jet fuels. Most airports had 100 or 100LL and 80. My airplane (same one 35 years later) loved the strawberry soda pop Avgas 80/87 until it disappeared in the early 1990s. I switched to 100LL and within 100 hours was replacing cleaning or otherwise deleading these plugs in my well cowled O470R with coolish CHTs. I got the Petersen STC shortly before the EAA STC came out. It allowed me to burn leaded, unleaded 80/87 mogas which was mostly ethanol free then. When 80/87 Avgas went away, many airports I frequented throughout the US sold Mogas and a few still do. I buy it. I’ve also used the Swift Fuels as my 80 octane engine permits it when it came available at my fuel stop in central Wisconsin. I even had to buy a tank of 100/130 Green coming back from northern Canada as that was all that was available at that stop. The airplane survived and ran over 1200 hours past its recommended TBO.
Here are the problems with the FAA’s one size fits all approach. First, there has never been a single piston engine fuel compatible with everything. ’
Single grades were tolerated, sometimes poorly as in my airplane, but tolerated and reasonably safe with extra maintenance.
Second, most airports had dual fuel capacities until the crazy idea that 100LL was a “universal” replacement fuel. Since 80 requires no TEL and the Pb spec is mainly to limit Pb not mandate it and I am told that the main reason it had that spec was to permit single pipeline and tankage washout for all avgas instead of requiring separate infrastructure for each.
So, if that is the history, then how on earth does the FAA, or anyone else think we can make a single grade fuel for every airplane made? We can’t even do it for cars with sophisticated instrumentation and control, else why would every gas station I’ve been to in the US and Canada carry 87, 88, 91, 94 octane fuels in larger areas. Most airports still have double tanks, one for one fuel and another for a different grade. Comixing of the various fuels usable was always allowed (80, 100, 100LL, mogas). There was no mandate to burn a specific brand of fuel, any fuel that met the specs was allowed, except I couldn’t use mogas for Part 135 ops.
And the 100LL one shoe fits all approach had a negative impact on the transition to a lead free fuel. Suddenly airplanes that traditionally had low compression engines found themselves outfitted with high compression engines requiring leaded fuel. Even a C152 as Lycoming bumped up the compression to use 100LL. Counterproductive to the current goal.
@N6589M has it exactly right. If we are restricted by the present stupidity to a single brand of fuel per STC/engine/airframe, then airports will have to carry every single brand, let alone every single operational grade of fuel, which is exactly the course that at least one of the fuel manufacturers is advocating.
Sheer follly, incredibly wasteful of distribution channels and operationally unsound. I check all the boxes except the last two as well. Although I would prefer the convenience of a fuel pump on field, I now carry a transfer tank, and have aux tanks to bring my fuel with me giving me a 1000 nm range on local mogas because I don’t need 100LL and it causes substantial operational issues. And electronic ignition didn’t hurt.