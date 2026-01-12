Poll: FAA Unleaded Avgas Transition Plan

The FAA has published its unleaded transition plan draft that would have GA mostly switched to operating on unleaded fuels by 2030. What are your biggest questions about that plan?

Unleaded Avgas Transition Plan What are your biggest questions or concerns about the FAA’s proposed transition plan to unleaded avgas? Will unleaded avgas be cost competitive with 100LL? Will my aircraft/engine be approved without expensive modifications/downtime? Will airports/FBOs be ready, especially those that can only support one avgas tank? How will multiple unleaded fuels be handled, and what’s the risk of misfueling or incompatibility? Is 2030 a realistic timeline without disrupting GA operations? I’m concerned about supply chain reliability and long-term fuel availability. I’m concerned there isn’t enough time to properly test fuels between now and 2030. I’m not worried; the market and industry will sort this out. Other – leave your thoughts in the comments

Facebook This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.