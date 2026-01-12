Fuel News Aviation News

FAA Publishes Unleaded Avgas Transition Plan Daft

Agency outlines a phased approach to replacing leaded aviation gasoline nationwide in a newly published draft, which is open for public comment.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Unleaded Avgas
[Credit: Richard Thornton | Shutterstock]
Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA has released a draft Transition Plan to Unleaded Aviation Gasoline, aiming to phase out leaded avgas from the general aviation fleet by 2030 in the contiguous U.S. and 2032 in Alaska, as mandated by the 2024 FAA Reauthorization Act.
  • The 77-page draft outlines a four-phase transition framework, building on the EAGLE initiative, to facilitate a safe and orderly shift to unleaded alternatives.
  • The plan's objectives include supporting the approval of unleaded fuel options for all piston-engine aircraft, ensuring continued fuel availability, and promoting widespread access to unleaded avgas at airports.
  • The FAA is requesting public comments on the draft plan until March 13, 2026, to help refine its approach and meet the congressionally mandated timelines.
The FAA released its draft Transition Plan to Unleaded Aviation Gasoline for public comment Monday, outlining its proposed approach to eliminating leaded avgas from the general aviation fleet.

The plan was developed in response to Section 827 of the 2024 FAA Reauthorization Act, which directs the agency to facilitate a safe, timely and orderly transition to unleaded alternatives while maintaining operational efficiency.

The 77-page draft document establishes a national goal of phasing out 100-octane low-lead aviation gasoline by 2030 in the contiguous United States, with Alaska following by 2032.

The transition framework to unleaded avgas is built around four phases, beginning with fuel authorizations and comparative testing, followed by a period of market experience, a national transition and a final phase specific to Alaska. The plan builds on work conducted under the Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions (EAGLE) initiative, a government-industry collaboration launched in 2022.

The FAA said the framework is intended to support approval of unleaded fuel options for all piston-engine aircraft, ensure continued availability of aviation gasoline and promote widespread access to unleaded avgas at airports.

The agency is requesting comments from stakeholders on the draft plan through March 13, 2026. Public input will help inform refinements to the plan as it continues to work with industry and federal partners toward meeting the congressionally mandated unleaded avgas transition timelines.

We plan to follow-up later this week with more on the plan’s content.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

