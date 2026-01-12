FAA Publishes Unleaded Avgas Transition Plan Daft

The FAA released its draft Transition Plan to Unleaded Aviation Gasoline for public comment Monday, outlining its proposed approach to eliminating leaded avgas from the general aviation fleet.

The plan was developed in response to Section 827 of the 2024 FAA Reauthorization Act, which directs the agency to facilitate a safe, timely and orderly transition to unleaded alternatives while maintaining operational efficiency.

The 77-page draft document establishes a national goal of phasing out 100-octane low-lead aviation gasoline by 2030 in the contiguous United States, with Alaska following by 2032.

The transition framework to unleaded avgas is built around four phases, beginning with fuel authorizations and comparative testing, followed by a period of market experience, a national transition and a final phase specific to Alaska. The plan builds on work conducted under the Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions (EAGLE) initiative, a government-industry collaboration launched in 2022.

The FAA said the framework is intended to support approval of unleaded fuel options for all piston-engine aircraft, ensure continued availability of aviation gasoline and promote widespread access to unleaded avgas at airports.

The agency is requesting comments from stakeholders on the draft plan through March 13, 2026. Public input will help inform refinements to the plan as it continues to work with industry and federal partners toward meeting the congressionally mandated unleaded avgas transition timelines.

We plan to follow-up later this week with more on the plan’s content.