Home/Polls & Quizzes/Poll: Should Bryan Bedford Be Confirmed As FAA Administrator? Polls & Quizzes Aviation News Poll: Should Bryan Bedford Be Confirmed As FAA Administrator? Russ Niles · Monday, June 30, 2025 Poll: Should Bryan Bedford Be Confirmed As FAA Administrator? Should Bryan Bedford Be Confirmed As FAA Administrator? As soon as possible Yes, but with reservations If he sets the record straight No Share this story Russ Niles Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Continue discussion - Visit the forum
Replies: 4
Yes, confirm — with reservations. My reasoning is that the FAA is a leviathan organization run and controlled exclusively by the Division managers, Associate Administrators — and the lawyers. A “top gun” in charge really won’t make much difference how the agency functions on a daily basis.
FAA administrator is really “window dressing.”
The poll makes it look as if anyone had a say in the matter. Obviously, Trump wants him there, so he will be there. End of story.
Let he/she with no skeletons in their own closet and who lives in glass houses have a say. The rest of us … not so much. atpcficto has it right … the Administrator is a job tied to the front of a locomotive who’s course has already been determined. At least this guy knows that if you pull back on the stick, the houses get smaller vs. Michael Huerta who wasn’t smart enough to get out of his own way … but was a slick talker.