In light of the events of 2025, along with Tuesday’s “State of American Aviation” House hearing, what should the FAA focus on most in 2026?

Poll: FAA 2026 Priorities What should be the FAA’s top priority in the next year? ATC modernization Controller staffing & training Faster, practical rulemaking Procurement accountability & oversight Other (leave your thoughts in the comments)

LinkedIn This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.