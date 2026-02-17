Bill Targets FAA Certification Process for Emerging AAM Aircraft

A bipartisan group of lawmakers in the U.S. Senate and House introduced the Aviation Innovation and Global Competitiveness Act last week. The legislation aims to introduce changes to type certification processes for advanced air mobility (AAM) aircraft, including electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) designs.

The bill is led in the Senate by Sens. Peter Welch, D-Vt., and Ted Budd, R-N.C., among others, with companion legislation introduced in the House by Reps. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif., Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., and André Carson, D-Ind. The proposal outlines new timelines for certification reviews, requirements around reporting to Congress and an expanded authority for delegation of routine compliance findings.

Supporters say the legislation will provide clearer guidance for certification applicants and address workload demands at the FAA.

“Innovative aircraft like eVTOLs promise to revolutionize America’s aviation system, but the certification process for new entrants to our airspace lacks clarity and efficiency, delaying next-generation advanced air mobility development,” Budd said.

The bill directs the FAA to define when issue papers are required, establish expected response timeframes for exemption petitions and report to congressional committees on implementation and staffing.

“We thank congressional leaders for their leadership and support in providing U.S. aircraft manufacturers with transparency, consistency and federal resources in connection with the type certification process,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen.

The Aerospace Industries Association said in a separate statement that the proposal represents “another significant step toward strengthening transparency, predictability, and accountability in the Federal Aviation Administration’s type certification process.”

The full text of the senate bill can be found here.