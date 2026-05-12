eVTOLs/Urban Mobility Aviation News

Hyundai, KAI Move To Restart Supernal eVTOL Program

The agreement follows reported layoffs and a pause in Supernal’s flight program.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Hyundai, KAI Move To Restart Supernal eVTOL Program
[Credit: Supernal]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Hyundai Motor Group's Supernal has partnered with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) through an MoU to jointly develop an Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) aircraft.
  • This collaboration aims to restart and advance Hyundai's eVTOL program, which had recently faced significant layoffs and a pause in flight testing.
  • The agreement outlines joint efforts in aircraft design, engineering, and the commercialization of electrified aviation powertrains, with Supernal leading design and KAI contributing aircraft development experience, alongside collaboration on supply chains and certification.
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Hyundai Motor Group and Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop an advanced air mobility (AAM) aircraft. The move to restart work around Hyundai’s Supernal eVTOL program comes following recent layoffs and a pause in flight testing.

Under the new agreement, Hyundai’s U.S.-based AAM affiliate Supernal and KAI will work together on aircraft development, while Hyundai Motor Group and KAI will separately collaborate on commercializing electrified aviation powertrains. The companies said the agreement also covers supply chains, certification processes and global customer networks. Hyundai said Supernal will lead aircraft design and engineering, while KAI will bring aircraft development experience to the program.

“Our partnership with Korea Aerospace Industries, a leader in Korea’s aerospace industry, represents a significant step forward in our efforts to develop future air mobility solutions,” Gang Hyun Seo, president and head of the corporate planning office of Hyundai Motor Group, said. “By introducing safe and efficient Advanced Air Mobility offerings, we aim to expand the boundaries of mobility into the skies.”

The announcement comes after a restructuring at Supernal earlier this year. The Los Angeles Times reported in March that Supernal laid off 296 employees, about 80% of its workforce, affecting its Irvine headquarters, Fremont facility and Mojave Air & Space Port test site. The company had also previously paused its flight program after leadership changes in 2025.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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