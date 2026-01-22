eVTOLs/Urban Mobility Aviation News

Horizon Aircraft Updates Cavorite X7 Hybrid-Electric VTOL

Company outlines refinements to lift system, aerodynamics and cabin layout.

[Credit: Horizon Aircraft]
Key Takeaways:

  • Horizon Aircraft has released new design updates for its full-scale Cavorite X7 hybrid-electric VTOL aircraft.
  • The main update standardizes the aircraft's 12 vertical lift fans (5 per wing, 1 per canard) to simplify maintenance and manufacturing, while maintaining redundancy.
  • Other revisions include reprofiled canard and tail surfaces to reduce drag, improve cruise efficiency, and enhance stability.
  • Cabin changes feature a slight extension and redesigned windows for increased legroom and improved external visibility.
Horizon Aircraft has released new updates on the design of its full-scale Cavorite X7 hybrid-electric VTOL. The Toronto-based company shared the updates on Wednesday following a successful transition flight of its large-scale prototype last year that validated its fan-in-wing configuration.

The company said the updated Cavorite X7 will feature 12 vertical lift fans, with five embedded in each wing and one in each canard. This configuration replaces four smaller canard-mounted fans with two larger, wing-size units, helping to standardize all the aircraft’s lift fans.

Horizon Aircraft said the change aims to simplify maintenance for the VTOL aircraft, but supported by a dual-motor architecture for each fan, maintaining redundancy while simplifying manufacturing and maintenance. Additional updates include reprofiled canard and tail surfaces intended to reduce drag, improve cruise efficiency and enhance stability.

The company also noted changes to the cabin, including a slight extension and redesigned windows to increase legroom and improve external visibility. Horizon Aircraft co-founder and CEO Brandon Robinson said the revisions reflect ongoing engineering work on the aircraft.

“These technical updates are a result of our world-class engineering team’s ability to effectively enhance the performance of our aircraft,” Robinson said.

