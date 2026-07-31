What $700K in Income Couldn’t Fix

A big paycheck isn’t the same as a solid financial plan. That’s the lesson two high-earning airline pilots learned the hard way, and it’s the subject of a new free case study from Allworth Airline Advisors, “The $700K Question: Why High-Income Pilots Need Advanced Financial Planning.”

The case study follows Hannah, an accomplished commercial airline captain in her late 50s, and her husband, Cliff, a retired military pilot now flying as a commercial first officer in his early 60s. Together they earned a combined $700,000 a year and had built up $2.5 million in assets, but when Hannah hit an unplanned early retirement, with Cliff’s own mandatory retirement just 24 months out, the couple suddenly had to answer questions they had never stress tested.

Would their assets sustain their lifestyle? Could they keep funding their kids’ education? Were their long-term goals still realistic?

It turned out decades of successful flying careers hadn’t translated into a coordinated financial strategy. Here’s a preview of where the gaps showed up, and how Allworth’s airline-specialized team helped close them:

They didn’t know where the money was going. Between reserve schedules and bid changes, Hannah and Cliff had never closely tracked spending. A categorized cash flow review finally showed exactly where the income was headed.

Their debt wasn’t strategic. The team identified which debt to eliminate (a truck loan, to free up cash flow) and which to keep (a low-interest mortgage, to preserve liquidity).

Family goals were not coordinated. Supporting two kids through college and saving for a future vacation home were folded into one sustainable plan instead of pulling against each other.

Their portfolio was built for a different season of life. Still positioned for aggressive growth despite an approaching retirement date, their investments were shifted toward a more moderate, preservation-minded strategy, with safeguards against sequence-of-return risk.

Tax planning had new urgency. With retirement dates now fixed, Roth conversion timing and Medicare Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA) exposure became immediate priorities, including how the now-permanent One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) tax code changes affect long-term distribution planning.

A healthcare gap was closed before it opened. The plan coordinated Cliff’s military healthcare benefits with Hannah’s health savings account (HSA) to bridge future coverage needs.

Their estate plan hadn’t kept up. Outdated wills and powers of attorney were updated to prevent complications for their children.

Hannah and Cliff were able to clear up their uncertainties. They now make decisions aligned with their actual priorities instead of reacting to circumstances.

If you’re a pilot with a strong paycheck and a plan you’re not entirely sure holds up under pressure, this case study is worth 10 minutes of your time.

Download the free case study now to see how Allworth’s airline-specialized team built Hannah and Cliff’s plan step by step, and what you can apply to your own.