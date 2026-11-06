Kansas Airport Tenants Push Back on Proposed Hangar Rent Increases

The Hutchinson City Council in Kansas has delayed moving forward on proposed commercial hangar lease increases at Hutchinson Regional Airport after tenants raised concerns about deteriorating facilities. During a Tuesday meeting, council members discussed complaints involving leaking roofs, damaged hangar doors, inadequate heating, and drainage problems. According to digital news outlet Hutch Post, city officials want additional input from tenants before establishing new lease rates.

Proposed Rates Draw Concerns

The airport’s advisory committee recommended increasing the base rate for commercial hangar space to $2.40 per square foot annually, compared with existing lease rates ranging from approximately $1 to $2.15. Depending on existing lease agreements, the proposed rate would represent increases ranging from approximately 12% to 140%. The proposal also includes a $12-per-square-foot annual office rate and a 60% increase in the airport’s fuel flowage fee, from 5 cents to 8 cents per gallon. Airport Director Alek Stang said the proposed rates would serve as starting points for negotiations, allowing adjustments based on building conditions, maintenance responsibilities and tenant-funded improvements.

“If the city’s going to be the landlord, we should be a good landlord at the very least,” Councilmember Stacy Goss said during the meeting.

Goss shared correspondence from airport tenants describing maintenance concerns and questioned whether the proposed rates adequately accounted for the condition of city-owned buildings. Councilmember Darrin Truan also supported establishing consistent rates for new tenants but suggested gradually adjusting existing leases and developing an inventory of needed repairs.

Council Seeks Additional Input

Airport officials said federal grant requirements obligate the city to establish fair and reasonable rates without unjust discrimination among tenants. The discussion comes amid similar hangar rent disputes at other airports, including Colorado’s Centennial Airport, where pilots recently withdrew a lawsuit challenging an 82% rent increase. At Hutchinson, the airport reported approximately $231,545 in operating revenue in 2025 against an operating budget of about $475,682.

No formal action was taken Tuesday. Council members supported holding a joint study session involving tenants, the Airport Advisory Committee and airport staff. Mayor Scott Meggers suggested holding the meeting at the airport so council members could inspect the facilities firsthand. The additional discussion could take place in late November or early December, although no date has been finalized.