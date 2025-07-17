Lightspeed’s Next-Gen Zulu 4 Headset 

Ahead of AirVenture 2025, Lightspeed Aviation announced the $1099 Zulu 4—a carry-on product of the successful and good-performing Zulu 3, which will remain in the lineup at $949.

The new Zulu 4 wears an all-black chassis that’s the same build design as the Zulu 3 and also has the same noise canceling circuitry and internal electronics. With its stainless steel headband and magnesium cups, the set weighs the same as the Zulu 3 at 14.6 ounces. But what is different is what Lightspeed calls FrameFit ear seals. These were designed for more comfort when wearing the set with eyeglasses and a hat because the dynamic density foam reduces pressure points by 5 percent and creates a better seal.

The Zulu 4 also has a longer 7-inch microphone boom for better adjustment (but it’s fixed to the left ear cup and can’t be swapped to the right), dual Bluetooth pairing for connection to two devices, plus a feature called AINR—which reduces microphone audio noise when making phones calls through the Bluetooth connection. The set doesn’t have a TSO, so it’s off limits to flight crews who work in environments that require TSO’d equipment. But other features that are welcomed include a longer audio cable (51 inches) that’s covered in Kevlar for better durability. Lightspeed is also launching the new Lightspeed app for more recording and playback features.

For a video preview of the new Zulu 4, watch: Lightspeed Zulu 4 Headset Preview