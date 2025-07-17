Uncategorized Aviation News

Lightspeed’s Next-Gen Zulu 4 Headset 

Lightspeed debuts the $1,099 Zulu 4 headset with new FrameFit seals, dual Bluetooth, and AINR tech—just in time for AirVenture 2025.

Larry Anglisano
Ahead of AirVenture 2025, Lightspeed Aviation announced the $1099 Zulu 4—a carry-on product of the successful and good-performing Zulu 3, which will remain in the lineup at $949.

The new Zulu 4 wears an all-black chassis that’s the same build design as the Zulu 3 and also has the same noise canceling circuitry and internal electronics. With its stainless steel headband and magnesium cups, the set weighs the same as the Zulu 3 at 14.6 ounces. But what is different is what Lightspeed calls FrameFit ear seals. These were designed for more comfort when wearing the set with eyeglasses and a hat because the dynamic density foam reduces pressure points by 5 percent and creates a better seal. 

The Zulu 4 also has a longer 7-inch microphone boom for better adjustment (but it’s fixed to the left ear cup and can’t be swapped to the right), dual Bluetooth pairing for connection to two devices, plus a feature called AINR—which reduces microphone audio noise when making phones calls through the Bluetooth connection. The set doesn’t have a TSO, so it’s off limits to flight crews who work in environments that require TSO’d equipment. But other features that are welcomed include a longer audio cable (51 inches) that’s covered in Kevlar for better durability. Lightspeed is also launching the new Lightspeed app for more recording and playback features.

For a video preview of the new Zulu 4, watch: Lightspeed Zulu 4 Headset Preview

Larry Anglisano

Larry Anglisano is a regular AVweb contributor and the Editor in Chief of sister publication Aviation Consumer magazine. He's an active land, sea and glider pilot, and has over 30 years experience as an avionics tech.

