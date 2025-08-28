Top 5 Aviation Job Openings This Week From FindaPilot.com

A job search can feel daunting for pilots and aviation professionals, but thankfully, AVweb has a partner website that lists the latest openings each day.

FindaPilot.com‘s mission is to connect pilots with employers. Up to a dozen new openings are posted each day, featuring opportunities for captains, first officers, helicopter pilots, and even CFIs.

Pilots can also create profiles on FindaPilot that employers can see.

Here are five job opportunities that caught our eye this week:

Job Openings Found on FindaPilot.com

Cape Air is looking for candidates with 1,500 hours total time and 500 hours cross-country time.

Root Aviation Ltd. needs applicants with 5,000 hours total time.

Endeavor Air wants candidates with an Airline Transport Pilot license.

Hop-A-Jet prefers candidates with 3,000 hours total time who are willing to recolate to the Fort Lauderdale area.

FlightSafety International prefers applicants with an unrestricted ATP certificate or an ICAO member state Airline Transport Pilot License.

Some Help for Your Aviation Job Hunt

State of airline hiring: In recent months, pilot hiring has returned to normal pre-pandemic levels. Roughly 5,000 airline pilots were hired across the board in 2024, down from 13,000 a couple years prior. Read more.

World’s most unusual pilot jobs: Many people seek aviation careers in fields that aren’t as visible. Some pilots choose more niche paths that keep them close to home or may be more challenging, exciting, or hands-on. There are a number of oddball pilot jobs that aviators can pursue to chase their wildest dreams. Read more.

How to Become an air traffic controller: The job of an air traffic controller (ATC) is a challenging and oftentimes stressful one. At the same time, it can be a rewarding and exciting career choice. Here is what you need to know about becoming an air traffic controller. Read more.

These airlines are hiring aircraft mechanics in 2025: While airline hiring has slowed down for some roles—as is the case with pilots—many carriers are actively hiring aircraft mechanics. Read more.

Best paying pilot jobs: Becoming a pilot opens the door to a world of promising and lucrative career prospects. Although a pilot’s early career jobs may not be exceptionally well paying, their salary typically increases significantly with more experience. There are many types of pilot jobs throughout the country, and some of them offer higher earning potential than others. Read more.

