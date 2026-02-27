America’s 250th To Shape AirVenture 2026 Programming

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) will incorporate the commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary into activities at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026, scheduled for July 20-26 at Wittman Regional Airport. Organizers said the theme, “Celebrating the Freedom of Flight,” will examine the development of aviation in the United States from its earliest days to current advancements across multiple sectors.

“‘Celebrating the Freedom of Flight’ will focus on the unique role aviation has played in America’s progress since that first flight of the Wright brothers in 1903,” said Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programs. “Be it innovations by individuals or colossal accomplishments by the nation’s companies and our military, America’s leadership role in the progress of flight has been a remarkable part of our nation’s history that we’ll celebrate at Oshkosh.”

AirVenture programming is expected to include historical exhibits covering early powered flight, along with displays of contemporary military aircraft, unmanned systems and space-related technologies. Aircraft and presentations tied to the theme are planned for Boeing Plaza, daily air shows and evening programs.

Additional areas across the AirVenture grounds will also reflect the U.S. 250th anniversary observance, including vintage general aviation aircraft representing the post-World War II period and amateur-built airplanes featuring patriotic paint schemes.

“We see this theme evolving over the next several months as the showcase of American ingenuity through the decades comes together at Oshkosh,” Larsen said. “While the EAA fly-in convention has always been the gathering place for every segment of aviation, 2026 promises to be an unforgettable display of what aviation has meant to our nation and to the world at large.”

Event officials said more details regarding participating aircraft and specific activities will be announced as plans are finalized.