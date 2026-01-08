Early Air Show Lineup Announced for Oshkosh 2026

Some of the world’s top air show performers have committed to fly at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 as part of the event’s afternoon and night air show lineups.

The 73rd EAA fly-in convention is scheduled for July 20-26 at Wittman Regional Airport and will feature nine air shows over seven days, including night air shows on July 22 and July 25.

“Each year, we build the air show roster for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh based on welcoming some of the best air show performers in the world, along with suggestions from attendees that include past favorites and new performers emerging on the scene,” Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programs, said in a statement.

Among the performers and aircraft currently scheduled:

Randy Ball (MiG-17)

Vicky Benzing (P-51)

Jeff Boerboon (Extra 330SC)

Bob Carlton (Jetfox twin-engine sailplane)

The Chuters (skydiving)

Class of ’45 (Corsair/P-51)

Greg Colyer (2 T-33s)

Susan Dacy (Stearman)

Erik Edgren (Taylorcraft)

Kyle Fowler (Long-EZ)

Kyle Franklin (Super Cub)

Michael Goulian (Extra)

RJ Gritter (Decathlon)

Ed Hamill (Folds of Honor Pitts)

Jack Aces (3 P-51s)

Greg Koontz (Decathlon)

Nathan Hammond (Super Chipmunk)

International Aerobatic Club demo

Jerry Kerby (T-28)

Frank Kimmel (Corsair)

Tom Larkin (Sonex Mini Jet)

Britt Lincoln (Extra 330SC)

Jarrod Lindemann (Jet Waco)

David Martin (Aircraft TBD)

Northern Stars (Pitts Specials)

Jim Peitz (F-33 Bonanza)

Red Bull Air Force (Chambliss/Fitzgerald/Coleman)

Jeff Shetterly (T-6)

Skip Stewart (Prometheus 2)

Team Redline (RV-8s)

Tinstix of Dynamite (Stewart/Burns)

Titan Aerobatic Team (T-6s)

USAF F-16 Viper Demo

USAF F-22 Raptor Demo

U.S. Army Golden Knights (skydiving)

Bernie Vasquez (P-47 Thunderbolt)

Matt Younkin (Beech 18)

EAA said these early confirmations add to previously announced appearances by a P-38 and a DC-6 from The Flying Bulls of Austria, with additional Oshkosh performers expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Exact performance days and complete daily air show lineups will be released as they are finalized, according to the association.