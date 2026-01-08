AirVenture Air Shows & Events

Early Air Show Lineup Announced for Oshkosh 2026

Initial roster includes aerobatic, military, and heritage aircraft for July event.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Early Commitments Outline Air Show Lineup for Oshkosh 2026
[Credit: Tom Crockett via EAA]
Key Takeaways:

  • EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026, scheduled for July 20-26, has secured a commitment from many top air show performers for its afternoon and night shows.
  • The 73rd annual convention at Wittman Regional Airport will feature nine air shows over seven days, including night shows on July 22 and July 25.
  • An extensive list of initial performers and aircraft has been released, with more acts and the finalized daily schedule to be announced in the coming weeks.
Some of the world’s top air show performers have committed to fly at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 as part of the event’s afternoon and night air show lineups.

The 73rd EAA fly-in convention is scheduled for July 20-26 at Wittman Regional Airport and will feature nine air shows over seven days, including night air shows on July 22 and July 25.

“Each year, we build the air show roster for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh based on welcoming some of the best air show performers in the world, along with suggestions from attendees that include past favorites and new performers emerging on the scene,” Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programs, said in a statement.

Among the performers and aircraft currently scheduled:

  • Randy Ball (MiG-17)
  • Vicky Benzing (P-51)
  • Jeff Boerboon (Extra 330SC)
  • Bob Carlton (Jetfox twin-engine sailplane)
  • The Chuters (skydiving)
  • Class of ’45 (Corsair/P-51)
  • Greg Colyer (2 T-33s)
  • Susan Dacy (Stearman)
  • Erik Edgren (Taylorcraft)
  • Kyle Fowler (Long-EZ)
  • Kyle Franklin (Super Cub)
  • Michael Goulian (Extra)
  • RJ Gritter (Decathlon)
  • Ed Hamill (Folds of Honor Pitts)
  • Jack Aces (3 P-51s)
  • Greg Koontz (Decathlon)
  • Nathan Hammond (Super Chipmunk)
  • International Aerobatic Club demo
  • Jerry Kerby (T-28)
  • Frank Kimmel (Corsair)
  • Tom Larkin (Sonex Mini Jet)
  • Britt Lincoln (Extra 330SC)
  • Jarrod Lindemann (Jet Waco)
  • David Martin (Aircraft TBD)
  • Northern Stars (Pitts Specials)
  • Jim Peitz (F-33 Bonanza)
  • Red Bull Air Force (Chambliss/Fitzgerald/Coleman)
  • Jeff Shetterly (T-6)
  • Skip Stewart (Prometheus 2)
  • Team Redline (RV-8s)
  • Tinstix of Dynamite (Stewart/Burns)
  • Titan Aerobatic Team (T-6s)
  • USAF F-16 Viper Demo
  • USAF F-22 Raptor Demo
  • U.S. Army Golden Knights (skydiving)
  • Bernie Vasquez (P-47 Thunderbolt)
  • Matt Younkin (Beech 18)

EAA said these early confirmations add to previously announced appearances by a P-38 and a DC-6 from The Flying Bulls of Austria, with additional Oshkosh performers expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Exact performance days and complete daily air show lineups will be released as they are finalized, according to the association.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

