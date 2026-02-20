AirVenture Air Shows & Events

Pacific Air Forces Headed to AirVenture 2026

Command plans aircraft displays, personnel participation at Oshkosh event.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Zach Vasile
[Credit: U.S. Pacific Air Forces]
Key Takeaways:

  • U.S. Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) will serve as the featured military service component at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026, scheduled for July 20-26 in Wisconsin.
  • PACAF's selection highlights its critical mission for security in the Indo-Pacific region and coincides with America's 250th anniversary.
  • The command will participate in programming and aircraft displays, including a C-17 Globemaster III from the Hawaii Air National Guard on static display.
  • The showcase aims to share the story of PACAF's aviators, maintainers, and support personnel and their role in global stability.
U.S. Pacific Air Forces will serve as the featured military service component at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026, scheduled for July 20-26 at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The Experimental Aircraft Association said the command and its personnel will be part of programming and aircraft displays throughout the week.

“As we aim to highlight a specific Air Force command every year at Oshkosh, the incredible work of Pacific Air Forces’ mission is more critical than ever, and its strategic location makes it the center of gravity for security in the Indo-Pacific,” said Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programs. “This command will add a distinct highlight to the activities at AirVenture 2026, as we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.”

Headquartered at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, Pacific Air Forces is a major command of the U.S. Air Force and the air component of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. Its activities include joint exercises, bomber missions and humanitarian operations across the region.

“It’s an honor to share the story of Pacific Air Forces with the Oshkosh community,” PACAF’s Commander, Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, said. “In the Indo-Pacific, a region vital to global stability, PACAF stands as a steadfast and lethal force, ready to defend the United States and our allies,” Gen. Schneider said.

A C-17 Globemaster III from the Hawaii Air National Guard will be part of a static display at Boeing Plaza during the event, marking 20 years since the aircraft entered service in Hawaii. Additional aircraft and programming details are expected to be announced at a later date.

Schneider said the summer display will showcase the work of aviators, maintainers and support personnel involved in operations at home and abroad.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

