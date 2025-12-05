Air Shows & Events AirVenture

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 Tickets Go on Sale

EAA prepares for its 73rd annual fly-in as planning continues for next summer’s AirVenture Oshkosh event.

Matt Ryan
Ryan Ewing

Advance Tickets Available for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026
[Credit: EAA]
Key Takeaways:

  • Advance tickets are now on sale for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026, scheduled for July 20-26 at Wittman Regional Airport.
  • Early ticket access is primarily intended to facilitate holiday gift-giving, offering various options including admissions, camping, parking, and specific flight experiences.
  • Specific programming details, such as featured aircraft and scheduled events, will be announced as they are confirmed closer to the convention date.
EAA announced Friday that advance tickets are now on sale for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026. The Experimental Aircraft Association’s 73rd annual fly-in convention set for July 20-26 at Wittman Regional Airport in Wisconsin.

AirVenture Programming

Programming details for AirVenture 2026 will be released as they are confirmed, including featured aircraft, scheduled events and planned appearances. EAA officials noted that they will also attend this month’s International Council of Air Shows convention as part of assembling the 2026 air show lineup.

Ticket Options

Advance purchase options include admissions, camping, auto parking and Aviator Club tickets, along with B-25 and Ford Tri-Motor flights. EAA noted that an “Oshkosh Bound” T-shirt and gift-wrap option for holiday ticket packages are available through its website. The organization positioned early ticket access as a way for attendees to gift tickets during the holidays.  

“As the excitement builds for the world of flight returning to Oshkosh in 2026, we wanted to ensure that advance tickets are available for those who enjoy giving AirVenture tickets as holiday gifts,” said Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programs.

The organization announced Oshkosh dates through 2029 earlier this year. In October, EAA said the long-term schedule helps attendees and event organizers plan ahead.

Last year’s AirVenture drew a record 704,000 visitors from 94 nations, EAA said, and additional updates for the 2026 convention are expected in the months leading up to the event.

