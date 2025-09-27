Air Shows & Events

Best Air Shows This Weekend: Sept. 27-28

It’s an air show season Saturday; have you made your weekend plans yet?

Matt Ryan
[Credit: U.S. Air Force]
Key Takeaways:

Fall has begun, and so has the fall air show season. There is a full slate of airshows and aviation competitions around the world this weekend, stretching from Sydney to San Diego. 

Military and civilian teams and displays will headline events in Australia, Japan, Malta and France, while U.S. audiences will see major demonstration teams including the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds. 

Several regional shows and even national competitions are also on the calendar, ranging from aerobatics in Kansas to community events in Tennessee, Texas and California.

Let us know if you are part of an upcoming air show, and if you find yourself near one of these or other aviation events this weekend, send us a photo!

Australian & Asia–Pacific Air Shows

  • RAAF Richmond Airshow — Richmond, NSW, Australia — Sept. 27–28
    Centennial celebration of RAAF Base Richmond featuring heritage and modern aircraft displays.
  • JASDF Akita Sub Base Aviation Festival — Akita, Japan — Sept. 27
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force open day with ground programs; scheduled flying displays were canceled.

European Air Shows

North American Air Shows

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

