Best Air Shows This Weekend: Sept. 27-28

Fall has begun, and so has the fall air show season. There is a full slate of airshows and aviation competitions around the world this weekend, stretching from Sydney to San Diego.

Military and civilian teams and displays will headline events in Australia, Japan, Malta and France, while U.S. audiences will see major demonstration teams including the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds.

Several regional shows and even national competitions are also on the calendar, ranging from aerobatics in Kansas to community events in Tennessee, Texas and California.

Let us know if you are part of an upcoming air show, and if you find yourself near one of these or other aviation events this weekend, send us a photo!

Australian & Asia–Pacific Air Shows

RAAF Richmond Airshow — Richmond, NSW, Australia — Sept. 27–28

Centennial celebration of RAAF Base Richmond featuring heritage and modern aircraft displays.



Centennial celebration of RAAF Base Richmond featuring heritage and modern aircraft displays. JASDF Akita Sub Base Aviation Festival — Akita, Japan — Sept. 27

Japan Air Self-Defense Force open day with ground programs; scheduled flying displays were canceled.

European Air Shows

Malta International Airshow — St. Paul’s Bay and Malta International Airport — Sept. 27–28

Biennial event with military and civilian aircraft, seaside flying and static displays.



Biennial event with military and civilian aircraft, seaside flying and static displays. Meeting Aérien – Saint-Jean-de-Luz, France — Sept. 27

Seaside airshow with aerobatic demonstrations.



Seaside airshow with aerobatic demonstrations. Meeting Aérien de Brive — Brive, France — Sept. 28

Featuring Patrouille de France and Rafale Solo Display.



Featuring Patrouille de France and Rafale Solo Display. Gers Aéro-Passion — Auch, France — Sept. 28

Morning static lineup followed by afternoon flying displays.



North American Air Shows