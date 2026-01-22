Boeing 737 Selected for ‘Freedom Plane’ Tour

The National Archives and Records Administration announced Tuesday that it has selected a Boeing 737 to transport original founding-era documents across the United States as part of its Freedom Plane National Tour, scheduled to run from March through August 2026.

The aircraft, provided by Boeing along with operational support, will carry the documents from Washington, D.C., to eight cities where they will be displayed at major museums in conjunction with the nation’s 250th anniversary.

According to officials, the documents will travel together for the first time aboard the 737, which will operate in special Freedom Plane livery. Boeing Executive Vice President Jeff Shockey said the aircraft was chosen in part for its history and operational role.

“We chose the 737 because of the important role it has played in aviation history,” Shockey said during a Jan. 20 press conference. “It has carried more than 30 billion passengers over the last 60 years. And now, as we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, this iconic plane will make some of the most important documents in American history more accessible to communities throughout the United States.”

National Archives Senior Advisor Jim Byron said using the aircraft enables the records to reach audiences beyond Washington while maintaining security and conservation requirements.

“Many of these documents are leaving this building for the first time, and they are traveling together for the first time in history,” Byron said.

The 737 will transport the materials between scheduled stops in Kansas City, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Houston, Denver, Miami, Dearborn, and Seattle, with the exhibition free and open to the public at each venue. Funding for the Freedom Plane National Tour is being provided in part by the National Archives Foundation, with support from corporate sponsors including Boeing, Comcast Corporation, Microsoft and P&G, the National Archives said.