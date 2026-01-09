Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen2 Enters Service

The Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen2 has entered into service, with initial deliveries made this week to launch customers Dave Mecartney and Shannon Day, according to Textron Aviation. The aircraft is the latest update to the Citation CJ3 line and incorporates changes developed through customer feedback gathered by Textron Aviation’s Customer Advisory Board. The CJ3 Gen2 was certified by the Federal Aviation Administration in October 2025.

Among the updates are Garmin autothrottle technology, revisions to the cockpit layout and a redesigned cabin. The cockpit provides an additional 4.5 inches of pilot legroom and is equipped with Garmin G3000 avionics, including touchscreen controllers and GDL60 connectivity for flight plan transfers, database updates and aircraft diagnostics. The cabin is configurable for up to 10 occupants and includes an externally serviceable lavatory.

Shannon Day said the CJ3 Gen2 was selected after evaluating other aircraft in the entry-level jet category.

“When we decided to upgrade our mission capabilities, staying in the Citation family was an easy decision,” Day said.

Mecartney, a Citation owner since 2007, cited service and support considerations as factors in the purchase.

The CJ3 Gen2 has a published maximum range of 2,040 nautical miles and a maximum payload of 2,135 pounds, according to the manufacturer.