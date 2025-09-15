Air Shows & Events

National Championship Air Races Wraps First Roswell Event

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds set to headline next year's National Championship Air Races.

Matt Ryan
Roswell National Championship Air Races
[Credit: Malcolm Dean for AVweb]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The 2024 National Championship Air Races concluded successfully in Roswell, New Mexico, crowning new Gold and Silver winners across five racing classes.
  • The event featured air races, air shows, static displays, and a STEM zone, with notable wins by Josh Watson (Formula One), Tom Marden (Biplane), and Bob McCormack (Jet).
  • The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the 2026 races in Roswell.
  • Despite a Saturday weather delay, organizers deemed the inaugural Roswell event a success.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The National Championship Air Races concluded its first year in Roswell, New Mexico, with newly crowned Gold and Silver winners across five classes of racing. The event included the races, air show performances, static displays from military and civil organizations and vendors, and a STEM Discovery Zone designed for students. Organizers also announced that the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the 2026 event.

Sunday’s championship results included Josh Watson taking Gold in Formula One with a speed of 251.152 mph and Tom Marden winning the Biplane class at 219.848 mph. In the T-6 class, Chris LeFave of Caldwell, Idaho, secured Gold with a time of 08:09.709 at 238.182 mph. Bob McCormack of Sacramento, California, won Gold in the Jet class flying an L-29C at 482.974 mph, while Mark Davis of Houston, Texas, earned Silver in the Jet class with an L-39C at 430.911 mph. Steve Henry came in first place in the STOL drag competition.

“We would like to congratulate all of our racers on a safe and hugely successful week of events,” said Fred Telling, chairman and CEO of the National Championship Air Races.

The program was supported by military aircraft including the historic B-29 FIFI and an F-16 from Holloman Air Force Base. Civilian performers such as Jim Peitz Airshows, the Smoke-N-Thunder Jet Car, and the Foxjet Sailplane also rounded out the schedule. Despite a weather delay on Saturday, organizers said the inaugural Roswell event was a success and look forward to welcoming spectators and racers back for the Thunderbirds performance in 2026.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE