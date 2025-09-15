National Championship Air Races Wraps First Roswell Event

The National Championship Air Races concluded its first year in Roswell, New Mexico, with newly crowned Gold and Silver winners across five classes of racing. The event included the races, air show performances, static displays from military and civil organizations and vendors, and a STEM Discovery Zone designed for students. Organizers also announced that the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the 2026 event.

Sunday’s championship results included Josh Watson taking Gold in Formula One with a speed of 251.152 mph and Tom Marden winning the Biplane class at 219.848 mph. In the T-6 class, Chris LeFave of Caldwell, Idaho, secured Gold with a time of 08:09.709 at 238.182 mph. Bob McCormack of Sacramento, California, won Gold in the Jet class flying an L-29C at 482.974 mph, while Mark Davis of Houston, Texas, earned Silver in the Jet class with an L-39C at 430.911 mph. Steve Henry came in first place in the STOL drag competition.

“We would like to congratulate all of our racers on a safe and hugely successful week of events,” said Fred Telling, chairman and CEO of the National Championship Air Races.

The program was supported by military aircraft including the historic B-29 FIFI and an F-16 from Holloman Air Force Base. Civilian performers such as Jim Peitz Airshows, the Smoke-N-Thunder Jet Car, and the Foxjet Sailplane also rounded out the schedule. Despite a weather delay on Saturday, organizers said the inaugural Roswell event was a success and look forward to welcoming spectators and racers back for the Thunderbirds performance in 2026.