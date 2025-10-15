NBAA Aviation News Company News

Archer Wins Bid to Acquire Lilium Patent Portfolio

Acquisition adds 300 eVTOL technology patents, expanding archer's global holdings.

Matt Ryan
Archer Lilium
[Credit: Archer]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Archer Aviation acquired approximately 300 advanced air mobility patents from Lilium GmbH for €18 million.
  • This acquisition expands Archer's global patent portfolio to over 1,000 assets, solidifying its position in the rapidly evolving eVTOL sector.
  • The acquired patents cover key technologies like ducted fans, high-voltage systems, and battery management, developed by Lilium with over $1.5 billion in investment.
  • The move is expected to bolster U.S. leadership in electric aviation and support Archer's product roadmap for future air mobility development.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Archer Aviation has secured a competitive bid to acquire Lilium GmbH’s portfolio of roughly 300 advanced air mobility patents for €18 million, the company announced Wednesday at NBAA-BACE in Las Vegas. The acquisition adds patents covering technologies such as ducted fans, high-voltage systems, battery management, and advanced flight controls. With the addition, Archer’s patent portfolio now exceeds 1,000 assets worldwide, strengthening its position in the rapidly evolving electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) sector.

Founded in 2015, Lilium spent more than $1.5 billion developing its eVTOL platform and associated technologies, which Archer described as “technologically ahead of its time.” 

“Lilium’s pioneering work advanced the frontier of eVTOL design and technology, and we’re excited to bring their cutting-edge technologies into the fold at Archer as we advance our product roadmap,” said Adam Goldstein, Archer’s founder and CEO. 

The acquired assets include what Archer believes to be the leading patent portfolio in ducted fan technology, a key component in efficient electric propulsion systems.

The acquisition follows a wave of consolidation in the advanced air mobility industry. Archer said the addition of Lilium’s technologies will bolster U.S. leadership in next-generation electric aviation and could support future development in the light-sport and regional air mobility sectors.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE