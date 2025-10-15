Archer Wins Bid to Acquire Lilium Patent Portfolio

Archer Aviation has secured a competitive bid to acquire Lilium GmbH’s portfolio of roughly 300 advanced air mobility patents for €18 million, the company announced Wednesday at NBAA-BACE in Las Vegas. The acquisition adds patents covering technologies such as ducted fans, high-voltage systems, battery management, and advanced flight controls. With the addition, Archer’s patent portfolio now exceeds 1,000 assets worldwide, strengthening its position in the rapidly evolving electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) sector.

Founded in 2015, Lilium spent more than $1.5 billion developing its eVTOL platform and associated technologies, which Archer described as “technologically ahead of its time.”

“Lilium’s pioneering work advanced the frontier of eVTOL design and technology, and we’re excited to bring their cutting-edge technologies into the fold at Archer as we advance our product roadmap,” said Adam Goldstein, Archer’s founder and CEO.

The acquired assets include what Archer believes to be the leading patent portfolio in ducted fan technology, a key component in efficient electric propulsion systems.

The acquisition follows a wave of consolidation in the advanced air mobility industry. Archer said the addition of Lilium’s technologies will bolster U.S. leadership in next-generation electric aviation and could support future development in the light-sport and regional air mobility sectors.