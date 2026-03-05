NBAA-BACE Comes to New Orleans in 2028

NBAA Air Shows & Events

Key Takeaways:

  • The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) announced its Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) will be held in New Orleans from October 10–12, 2028.
  • The event will take place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, chosen for the city's unique energy and its history of successfully hosting NBAA events.
  • NBAA also plans to hold other conferences in New Orleans in 2026 and 2027, with NBAA-BACE scheduled for Las Vegas in 2026, 2027, and 2029, sandwiching the 2028 New Orleans event.
The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) announced that its Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition will be held in New Orleans in 2028. According to the NBAA, the event is scheduled for Oct. 10–12, 2028 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. NBAA-BACE is one of the world’s largest gatherings focused on business aviation.

“We cannot wait to host NBAA-BACE in New Orleans, a city with a unique energy and vibe,” NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen said. “NBAA’s exhibitors, attendees, sponsors and other event partners have been eager to bring NBAA-BACE to New Orleans, a world-class location for the industry’s most important event.”

NBAA has held other events in the city, including the 2014 Schedulers & Dispatchers Conference, which drew 2,600 participants. That conference returned to New Orleans in 2025 and reported attendance of more than 3,300 people.

The association also said it plans to hold additional events in New Orleans ahead of the 2028 convention. These include a Maintenance Conference in 2026 and an International Operators Conference in 2027.

NBAA said its Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition will be held in Las Vegas in 2026 and 2027, before moving to New Orleans in 2028 and returning to Las Vegas in 2029.

