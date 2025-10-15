No Thunderbirds: Wings Over Houston Airshow Goes On Amid Shutdown

The Wings Over Houston Airshow will go on as planned this weekend, Oct. 18–19, at Ellington Airport, despite the ongoing federal government shutdown. Organizers confirmed that while the show will continue, all U.S. military and federal assets, including the Air Force Thunderbirds, will be unable to participate unless the government shutdown ends by Wednesday.

Military demonstrations have already been dropped from several other major airshows this month since the beginning of the U.S. government shutodwn.

Event organizers said they are nevertheless committed to maintaining a full schedule of civilian aerobatic acts, vintage aircraft, and pyrotechnic demonstrations.

“We’re still having a great show,” said Natasha Avey, operations manager for Wings Over Houston, in an interview with KPRC 2. “We’re able to do that with our civilian aerobatic pilots.”

Avey noted the event’s longstanding tradition and the extensive volunteer effort that supports it, adding that the team works year-round to deliver the airshow experience.

To reassure attendees, organizers have introduced a “Jet Team Guarantee,” promising anyone who purchases a ticket this year a free general admission ticket to the 2026 airshow if the Thunderbirds do not perform.

Now in its 41st year, the event will feature performances by the TORA! TORA! TORA! reenactment team, the RE/MAX Skydivers, and several historic warbirds, alongside STEM exhibits and family activities on the ground.