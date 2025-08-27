RARA Announces Refunds After Race Classes Withdraw

The Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) announced partial ticket refunds and discounts following the withdrawal of two of the seven divisions scheduled to compete in this year’s National Championship Air Races in Roswell, New Mexico. The Sport and Unlimited classes announced their withdrawals earlier this summer.

Both are longtime fixtures of the competition and cited logistical and operational concerns for their decision to step away this year, according to KRQE News. Officials said both groups expect to return in 2026.

In a bid to offset the impact, RARA confirmed that all ticket holders are eligible for a 10 percent refund, while new ticket purchases will be discounted by the same margin. Fans also have the option to request a full refund or defer tickets to 2026, with detailed instructions to be sent by email.

“From Reno to Roswell, this event has always belonged to the fans, pilots, and volunteers who make it possible,” said Fred Telling, RARA chairman and CEO, in a statement shared by the association. “The withdrawal of these two classes is disappointing, but it is not the end of air racing.”

The five-day event will still showcase five race classes, along with military and civilian static displays, world-class airshow acts, and a STEM Discovery Zone. RARA President and COO Tony Logoteta said in the association’s release that the move to Roswell is “no small undertaking,” but that the organization is committed to carrying on the legacy of the National Championship Air Races. The inaugural Roswell edition is set for Sept. 10–14.