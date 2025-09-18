Were the Roswell Air Races a Success?

Looking back on the 2025 Roswell Air Races, I think it went better than many expected. The primary attraction was the air races themselves, of course, but there were plenty of other interesting displays throughout the week.

Jim Pietz and his aerobatic Beech Bonanza put on quite the show, for instance, racing against Bill Braack and his Smoke-N-Thunder jet dragster. There were plenty of unique aircraft to see. FIFI, the rare one-of-two B-29’s still in flying condition made an appearance with a fly-by, then landed to give a chance for all in attendance to see.

It’s the first year away from Reno, so it’s a bit difficult to compare the old and the new directly, but the races seemed well attended. Attendance numbers are still being counted but should be available sometime soon.

It was great in any case to see a crowd with a large range of ages. Everyone from toddlers in strollers and buses full of school kids, to adults of all ages came out for the festivities.

Crowds and Weather

Wednesday crowds were a little slow, which was to be expected since it was mid week. NCAR officials did say they saw a good bump in ticket sales for Friday. Saturday was off to a good start, but with the day canceled due to weather by 10 a.m., most left. Sunday really started off well, though, with crowds steadily arriving throughout the day.

Oftentimes it’s the little things that can make-or-break an event like this, and I’m glad to say the event staff managed many of those details very well. The air race grounds and restrooms were kept very clean over the five day event.

Pilots and Racing

Pilots I spoke with seemed very happy overall with the new Roswell racecourse. They told me the new course causes less fatigue thanks to its more oval shape, meaning fewer G’s put on the pilot’s body than they were used to back in Reno. I found this led to more competitive racing and to higher top speeds being posted throughout the week.

Saturday’s weather could have spelled disaster, but the hospitality and customer service really shined when the races were cut short at 10am on Saturday after the day was rained out. National Championship Air Race officials offered Saturday ticket holders free admission on Sunday due to the cancellation.

Quite a few event volunteers were quick to acknowledge that the first year was always going to be a learning experience when moving to a new location. Still, most I spoke with expressed excitement and had a positive outlook on the future of air racing at Roswell.

Vendors, Food, and Logistics

The variety of vendors and food trucks couldn’t be beat. There was everything from hand-made mahogany aircraft models to t-shirt and sticker vendors to everything in between. The variety of food was excellent, ranging from pizza to various southwest and Mexican options to burgers, fries, chicken, and even asian noodles. I’m sure that as the years progress even more options will become available.

Roswell had its issues, naturally, and officials noted things they will need to address for future years. For example, there were tractors pulling long wagons to help attendees get around the event, but service was inconsistent and often was too slow or delayed to be worth the effort of catching one. The media tent was rather small and loud, though I was glad it at least had WiFi.

That said, the good really did outweigh the bad by good measure. A number of people attending told me that, even with delays and various inconveniences they encountered, they were definitely looking forward to coming back next year.

In the end, the Roswell Air Races’ debut felt less like a trial run and more like the start of a new chapter. The bumps were there, certainly, but they were overshadowed by the thrill of the races, the roar of engines, and the sight of families and fans sharing in something bigger than themselves. If the energy I saw this year is any indication, Roswell isn’t just hosting the races — it’s carving out a new home for them.