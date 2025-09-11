National Championship Air Races Open in Roswell

The National Championship Air Races (NCAR) opened Wednesday in Roswell, New Mexico, with a ribbon cutting ceremony and the first qualifying laps for five aircraft classes. STOL Drag, Biplane, Formula 1, T-6 and Jet competitors all posted times as the event began its first year at the Roswell Air Center.

According to NCAR, local and state officials joined NCAR CEO Fred Telling and Roswell Mayor Tim Jennings to mark the occasion with the unveiling of a new Roswell-branded pylon replica at the entrance of the grounds.

Racing continues Thursday with STOL Drag scheduled to open the day at 8:30 a.m., followed by additional qualifying rounds and air show performances. A welcoming ceremony is set for midday, with a military flyover planned for 2:45 p.m. in recognition of the September 11 anniversary, according to NCAR. The races will run through Sept. 14, with tickets and full schedules available on NCAR’s website.

Among the races’ first attendees were groups of elementary school students who arrived by bus from across the state. The groups toured the STEM Discovery Zone and watched qualifying heats among the day’s other spectators. Students had opportunities to visit the the pit area prior to the beginning of the day’s heats, where students were able to see the airplanes up close. NCAR said the outreach program was designed to connect students with aviation and engineering opportunities while offering a first-hand look at competitive air racing.