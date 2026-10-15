Aviation News Accidents/NTSB Flight Safety

Second Helicopter Touched Water Before Deadly Catalina Accident

Another medical helicopter reportedly contacted the water moments before a separate flight crashed, killing three people.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Investigates Second Helicopter Incident Before Catalina Accident
A Mercy Air helicopter during a medical evacuation training exercise in Nevada. [Courtesy: Bureau of Land Management]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA is investigating a Mercy Air medical helicopter that reportedly contacted the water near California's Catalina Island on Sept. 30, with the pilot citing limited visibility and feeling a "thump and spray."
  • Approximately one minute after this incident, a separate REACH Air Medical Services helicopter departed the same helipad and crashed into the ocean, killing three of its five occupants.
  • The NTSB is investigating the fatal REACH crash, while the FAA is investigating the earlier Mercy Air incident; investigators have not yet determined the cause of either event or established a connection between them.
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The FAA is investigating a medical helicopter that reportedly contacted the water shortly after departing California’s Catalina Island Sept. 30, about a minute before a second helicopter crashed nearby, killing three people. The agency confirmed the separate investigation on Wednesday.

First Helicopter Recovered

The first helicopter, a Mercy Air aircraft operated by Air Methods, departed the Pebbly Beach helipad near Avalon at approximately 7:45 p.m. for Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. According to an internal Air Methods incident report obtained by CBS Los Angeles, the pilot noticed the aircraft had descended from approximately 150 feet to 75 feet shortly after takeoff. The pilot reported limited visibility through night-vision goggles over calm water on a moonless night before making control corrections.

“I looked back in, felt a thump and spray under chin bubble,” the pilot wrote in the internal report, as quoted by the Los Angeles Times. “Obvious contact with water.”

The helicopter then continued to the mainland and was reportedly grounded after landing. Witnesses interviewed by CBS Los Angeles also described seeing the aircraft contact the ocean before recovering.

Fatal Crash Followed Moments Later

Approximately a minute after the first incident, a REACH Air Medical Services Eurocopter EC135 P2 departed the same helipad and went down into the ocean. Three of the five occupants were killed, including pilot Steven Robinson, flight nurse Jessica deVries and patient Catalina Hernandez Romero, according to an Oct. 2 statement from REACH. Two others survived the accident.

The NTSB has opened an investigation into the fatal REACH accident, while the FAA is examining the earlier Mercy Air incident. Investigators have not determined the cause of either incident or established whether the two were related.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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