AIR Adds Elmo Drives To Heavy-Lift Cargo UAS

Electric aircraft developer AIR announced Tuesday that it has partnered with Elmo Motion Control to supply motor-control hardware for its Heavy Lift UAS, an uncrewed VTOL cargo aircraft designed to carry payloads of up to 550 pounds. Elmo’s Gold HV motor drives will control the aircraft’s eight electric propulsion motors.

Air-Cooled Propulsion

According to the companies, the drive system can operate using air cooling and does not require a liquid-cooling system. Elmo said its Gold and Platinum HV drives use a master-slave configuration that can supply 210 amps at 805 volts to each motor. AIR says removing liquid-cooling hardware reduces aircraft weight and system complexity.

“Our uncrewed cargo platform is a mission-ready system, and this new partnership enhances our aircraft’s ability to deliver performance and value while meeting operational demands,” AIR CEO Rani Plaut said in the company’s announcement. “Working with Elmo will ensure that the future of autonomous flight and unmanned logistics are as safe as possible, while maintaining capabilities and meeting requirements across defense, commercial, and humanitarian needs.”

Cargo Platform

AIR lists a one-hour endurance for the Heavy Lift UAS and identifies the aircraft as a Group 4 UAS under the U.S. Department of Defense classification system. The company is targeting defense and civilian logistics missions that include mid-mile cargo transport, maritime resupply and humanitarian deliveries. AIR says more than 25 of the aircraft have been ordered and paid for.

“Our Gold and Platinum HV servo drives deliver exceptional power density through a master-slave configuration, supplying 210A at 805V to each motor while maintaining a compact, air-cooled design that eliminates the need for heavier liquid-cooling systems,” Elmo Vice President of Sales and Marketing Rami Chanan said in the announcement.

AIR has also announced recent supplier partnerships for the cargo aircraft, including an agreement with Dynon Avionics.