Air Force Eyes Enormous Cargo Plane

The Air Force has given a lift to an audacious program to build the world’s biggest airplane. USAF reasons that an airplane big enough to carry wind turbine blades and land on gravel runways might have military applications so its entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) to advance the development of Radia WindRunner. “By leveraging the unique design and capabilities of the WindRunner, we can together explore innovative solutions for transporting outsized and high-volume cargo, enhancing the DoD’s ability to respond to global challenges,” said Mark Lundstrom, Radia Founder and CEO.
WindRunner was conceived as a solution to a problem far removed from the logistical needs of the military. Wind turbines are restricted in size (and therefore efficiency) because of transportation limitations. Radia figured that there are plenty of places that get lots of wind that would accommodate an unpaved runway big enough to launch an recover a giant airplane so it designed the WindRunner specifically to carry a 340-foot turbine blade. The result is an 8,000 cubic meter cargo hold with a nose that flips up out of the way. The Air Force came calling and suddenly the rather specialized market for WindRunner expanded.
“The WindRunner allows the world’s biggest things to be delivered to the hardest-to-reach locations. This collaboration demonstrates how commercial capabilities may help to support U.S. national defense by integrating with and addressing military needs,” Lundstrom said. The joint research project will look at the full gamut of integrating the huge airplane into Air Force operations from the types of loads it could carry to how to use it in military actions. There will be a lot of attention paid to its airfield needs, including the services and equipment that will be needed to accommodate the enormous airplane
Replies: 3
How does this concept compare with the C-5 Galaxy?
Big plane is a good (specialty) idea. I think the AN 225 is a better and more practical design with its triangulated lower fuselage accommodating wider loads. As for turbine wind power blades they are way more cheaply delivered by barge (water) as most coastlines are subject to reliable onshore winds. Regardless, any offloaded turbine blades still need to be transported to the wind farm sites which are likely to be near coastlines as the majority of this planet is covered in water. How strategic can a giant subsonic target be?
Big plane, but what about W&B when empty?
Radia hasn’t disclosed it yet, but it’s hard to imagine it’s not a real factor.
The WindRunner is built around a single 340-foot blade. Just one. Every design choice, from the forward-loading nose to the rear-set wings, seems aimed at that one mission. But with no blade onboard, the center of gravity would likely shift aft.
To stay within limits, forward ballast would probably be needed. Maybe steel. Maybe water tanks. Fuel loading might help a little, but probably not enough. Each empty repositioning flight would need its own W&B plan, and some kind of support setup at the delivery site to prep for the next leg.
It looks like a precision tool with a narrow role, but if the basics are off, it might get complicated fast.
