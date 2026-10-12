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Airbus, Kratos Complete Valkyrie Drone Flight in Europe

The uncrewed aircraft used a rocket-assisted launch and reached speeds up to Mach 0.8 during testing.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Airbus, Kratos Complete Valkyrie Drone Flight in Europe
[Credit: Airbus]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The Airbus and Kratos U740 Valkyrie uncrewed combat aircraft successfully completed its first European flight, demonstrating rocket-assisted takeoff, maneuvers up to Mach 0.8, and in-flight mission adjustments.
  • Further testing will integrate Airbus' AI-assisted MARS mission system, designed to coordinate autonomous aircraft operations and support crewed fighters.
  • The program aims for a combat-ready European configuration of the Valkyrie by 2029, integrating it with aircraft like the Eurofighter.
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Airbus and Kratos Defense announced Monday that their U740 Valkyrie uncrewed combat aircraft has completed its first flight in Europe. The test took place at a facility in Northern Europe and included a runway-independent, rocket-assisted takeoff, maneuvers at various altitudes and speeds up to Mach 0.8, according to Airbus.

Flight Test

The aircraft also demonstrated in-flight mission adjustments during the test. The companies said the flight met its planned objectives and will be followed by additional testing involving Airbus’ Multi-platform Autonomous Reconfigurable and Secure (MARS) mission system. The system is designed to coordinate autonomous aircraft operations and support missions alongside crewed fighters.

“First flights typically include plenty of learning opportunities, but with the maturity of the Valkyrie system and the well-integrated Airbus and Kratos team, this flight was an amazing success,” Kratos CEO Eric DeMarco said in a company statement.

European Combat Aircraft Program

The MARS system uses AI-assisted software to manage autonomous missions while retaining human oversight of critical decisions. Airbus plans to integrate the system into the Valkyrie for operations alongside aircraft such as the Eurofighter. The companies are targeting a combat-ready European configuration by 2029.

The U740 measures approximately 30 feet long and has a wingspan of 27 feet. It has a reported range exceeding 3,000 miles and a service ceiling of 45,000 feet. The aircraft is based on the Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie, which has undergone autonomous flight testing with the U.S. Air Force. The European program builds on that platform through the integration of Airbus’ mission-management technology.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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