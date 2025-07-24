Aviation News Interesting Airplanes

AirVenture Podcast: Non-U.S. View Of MOSAIC

Russ Niles
Kitplanes
Key Takeaways:

  • MOSAIC's impact extends beyond American companies.
  • International aviation firms, like Murphy Aircraft, anticipate benefits from MOSAIC.
  • Steve Drinkwater of Murphy Aircraft discussed the positive effects of MOSAIC on his company.
  • The article includes an audio interview with Steve Drinkwater.
MOSAIC doesn’t just affect American companies. Aviation firms from other countries sell into the U.S. and they’re excited about the possibilities. AVweb’s Russ Niles spoke with Steve Drinkwater, sales manager for Murphy Aircraft of Chilliwack, British Columbia about the impact on the historic kit building company.

